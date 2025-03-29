Bournemouth vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2025

Bournemouth will host last season's runner-up Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday. Andoni Iraola's men got the better of Wolverhampton Wanderers on penalties in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Manchester City had to come from behind to send Plymouth Argyle packing and book a berth in the quarter-finals of the domestic cup competition.

The way Bournemouth were playing a couple of months ago, football fans would have been optimistic about putting their money on the Cherries this Sunday. However, a recent slump has derailed their hopes of playing Champions League at the Vitality Stadium.

They are currently 10th in the Premier League table but are still in contention for a place in Europe. Pulling off a couple of upsets and winning the FA Cup will automatically earn them a Europa Legue berth.

The Cherries' Sunday opponents, Manchester City, are arguably the strongest side remaining in the competition. However, things were far from smooth-sailing for Pep Guardiola's men in the last 16.

But after Maksym Talovierov earned the lead for Plymouth Argyle in the 38th minute and threatened to take City's campaign from bad to worse, the Premier League giants responded resoundingly.

An unlikely brace from young Nico O'Reilly, filling in at left-back, and a Kevin De Bruyne strike in the dying embers of the match proved enough to help the Etihad outfit punch their tickets to the quarter-finals.

However, the win over Plymouth failed to inspire City to improve their Premier League form, losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest and drawing with Brighton & Hove Albion in the two matches that followed.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City suffered a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth in the latest meeting between the two sides. They were unbeaten in their previous 21 meetings with the Cherries in all competitions prior to that.

This is the first time in history that Manchester City and Bournemouth will lock horns in the FA Cup.

The Cherries have only made it to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup twice before.

Manchester City have progressed from their last seven FA Cup quarter-final ties.

Bournemouth have advanced frokm their last two FA Cup ties against top-flight opponents.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Prediction

Neither Bournemouth nor Manchester City's defence are anywhere near full strength. It makes no sense for either the Cherries or the Cityzens to take a conservative approach on Sunday. As a result, there is likely to be plenty of goals with City banking on their attacking impetus to outscore Bournemouth.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-4 Manchester City

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score a goal - Yes

