Bournemouth vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2025

Bournemouth will kick on with their pursuit of European football when they welcome a haphazard Manchester United to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday. The Cherries failed to get the better of 10-men Crystal Palace and settled for a goalless stalemate last weekend while Manchester United lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers by a lone goal.

Andoni Iraola's men are presently sitting at eighth in the table, eight points short of seventh-placed Aston Villa. Catching up with Villa seems almost out of the question but their current position could be sufficient to earn them a place in the Europa Conference League contingent to the outcome of the FA Cup.

However, despite this being their best campaign in Premier League history, the Cherries have won just one of their last seven outings across all competitions.

They will still need to do some course correction to maintain their current position with Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Crystal Palace breathing down their necks.

As for their Sunday opponents, Manchester United, their priorities are aligned in a different direction. The Red Devils are navigating their worst Premier League campaign ever, languishing at a lowly 14th and suffering 15 defeats and picking up just 10 wins this term.

Their form has been topsy-turvy all season. An unforgettable comeback victory over Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Europa League was followed up with a drab showing against Wolves, resulting in 1-0 loss at home last Sunday.

Wolves have Pablo Sarabia to thank for turning last weekend's trip to Old Trafford memorable with his spectacular free-kick in the final quarter of the match making all the difference.

But United won't shed too many more tears over their top-flight misfortunes this term. Manager Ruben Amorim has already attested to the fact that the team's focus has now fully shifted to the Europa League, where they will take on Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals of the competition.

Winning the competition will earn them a spot in the Champions League.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United are winless in their last three Premier League games against Bourneouth.

Bournemouth have scored eight goals in their last three Premier League matches against United.

Bournemouth could become the sixth side to complete the league double over Manchester United this season.

Bournemouth's haul of 49 points this term is their best ever in a campaign in the competition. Their previous best was their 48 points from the 2023-24 season.

Bournemouth are aiming to register three successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since November 2019.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Prediction

With the all-important Europa League semi-final clash with Athletic Bilbao just a few days away, Amorim is likely to give United's youngsters another chance to impress here. Even if Bruno Fernandes is going to be involved, United will still struggle due to a lack of consistent goalscorers,

The Cherries will be motivated to get nothing short of a win here and they should be able to eke out a narrow one here.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

