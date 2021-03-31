Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bournemouth are set to play host to Middlesbrough at Dean Court on Friday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Bournemouth come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton ten days ago in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. A brace from attacker Nathan Redmond and a goal from Mali international Moussa Djenepo secured the win for Southampton.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Gary Rowett's Millwall in their most recent EFL Championship fixture. A first-half own goal from centre-back Grant Hall ensured victory for Millwall.

Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bournemouth hold the advantage. They have won three games, lost one and drawn four.

Putting that work in 👊 pic.twitter.com/JlzEbJ1Pha — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 29, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from striker Dominic Solanke for Bournemouth was cancelled out by a second-half strike from forward Marcus Browne for Middlesbrough.

Bournemouth form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-D-W-W

Middlesbrough form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-W-L-W

Advertisement

Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough Team News

Bournemouth

Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Lewis Cook, while there are doubts over the availability of winger Junior Stanislas, Wales international David Brooks, defender Lloyd Kelly and right-back Adam Smith.

Injured: Lewis Cook

Doubtful: Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith, David Brooks, Lloyd Kelly

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough will be without Dutch right-back Anfernee Dijksteel and forward Marcus Browne, who are both nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Neil Warnock is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Anfernee Dijksteel, Marcus Browne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Asmir Begovic, Jack Stacey, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Steve Cook, Diego Rico, Ben Pearson, Jefferson Lerma, Rodrigo Riquelme, Jack Wilshere, Arnaut Danjuma, Dominic Solanke

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marcus Bettinelli, Grant Hall, Dael Fry, Marc Bola, Djed Spence, Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, Marvin Johnson, Marcus Tavernier, Ashley Fletcher, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

Advertisement

Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Bournemouth are currently 7th in the EFL Championship table, three points behind 6th-placed Reading with a game in hand. The Cherries have registered three wins in their last five league games, and will be keen to secure a playoff spot at the very least.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, are 9th in the league table. Neil Warnock's men are three points behind Bournemouth, but have played a game more. Midfielder George Saville has done well, alongside young forward Marcus Tavernier.

A close match can be expected and a draw seems like an ideal result.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Middlesbrough

Also Read: Barcelona legend Ronaldinho refuses to call Lionel Messi the best player of all time