Bournemouth vs MK Dons prediction, preview, team news and more | Carabao Cup 2021-22

Bournemouth host MK Dons at the Vitality Stadium in the Carabao Cup first round fixture on Saturday. The game will be the opening fixture of the 2021-22 edition and one of two cup ties scheduled this weekend.

Both clubs have kicked off their pre-season this month and are expected to have a decent outing in their first competitive fixture of the 2021-22 season.

Bournemouth suffered a 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Wednesday while MK Dons lost 3-1 to Tottenham on Thursday. The Cherries were defeated 3-2 by Brentford in the Premier League promotion play-offs last season and this will be their first competitive outing since.

The first of two #CarabaoCup Round One matches on the way this weekend! #EFL pic.twitter.com/T4yJ0dnmXm — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) July 27, 2021

Bournemouth vs MK Dons Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced off 14 times across all competitions. The fixtures have been closely contested and the head-to-head record is even at the moment with five wins for each team. The spoils have been shared four times between them.

The last two meetings have ended 3-0 in favor of the visiting side. Their last encounter also came in the 2018-19 edition of the Carabao Cup. That second-round fixture at the Vitality Stadium ended in a 3-0 win.

Bournemouth form guide (Pre-season): L-L-W

MK Dons form guide (Pre-season): L-L

Bournemouth vs MK Dons Team News

Bournemouth

Arnaut Danjuma, Steve Cook and Lewis Cook are long-term absentees for the hosts. New signing Leif Davis will also miss the tie due to a knock. Jaidon Anthony has a wrist injury but will be available after he gets a cast fitted.

👉 Leif Davis

👉 Arnaut Danjuma

👉 Steve Cook



Scott Parker has provided an update on player availability ahead of Saturday's Carabao Cup tie 🏥#afcb 🍒 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) July 29, 2021

Injured: Arnaut Danjuma, Steve Cook, Lewis Cook, Leif Davis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

MK Dons

Goalkeeper Andy Fisher is the only player not expected to travel to Boscombe for the Dons.

Two Academy stars combine 🤩



What a moment for @johnfreemanjnr - with a helping hand from @IlungaBK! pic.twitter.com/Zqr4FVNdZe — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) July 29, 2021

Injured: Andy Fisher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs MK Dons Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Travers; Jordan Zemura, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey; Emiliano Marcondes, Gavin Kilkenny; David Brooks, Kyle Taylor, Philip Billing, Jaidon Anthony

MK Dons Predicted XI (5-3-2): Franco Nahuel Ravizzoli; Harry Darling, Warren O'Hora, Aden Baldwin, Tennai Watson, Daniel Harvie; David Kasumu, Matt O'Riley, Scott Twine; Jay Bird, Mo Eisa

Bournemouth vs MK Dons Prediction

The two clubs have endured similar outcomes in pre-season. The home team have scored six goals in three games while the visitors have scored twice in two games.

While MK Dons have had the upper hand in recent fixtures, keeping a clean sheet in their last two meetings, we expect Bournemouth to triumph here.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 MK Dons.

Edited by Shardul Sant