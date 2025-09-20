Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st September 2025

Bournemouth have got off to a flying start in the new Premier League season and will look to kick on with it when they host Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday. The Cherries have won three and lost one in four league outings so far while the Magpies have been victorious only once thus far.

Andoni Iraola's men have seemingly picked up from where they left off last season. Although they suffered a loss to Liverpool in the opening gameweek, Bournemouth have shown plenty of character to beat the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion subsequently.

Newcastle United are a side that the Cherries have consistently gotten the better of in recent meetings. They are unbeaten in their last five meetings with the Magpies and they will play hosts on Sunday with a spring in their steps as they look to consolidate their position near the summit.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe's men have had quite a bumpy start to the new campaign, winning just one of their five matches in all competitions. They went winless in their first three gameweeks before finally managing to taste victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

It was a narrow 1-0 win and it came from debutant Nick Woltemade. However, they fell right back into the jaws of defeat in midweek as a brilliant Marcus Rashford brace helped Barcelona pick up a 2-1 win over them at St James' Park.

Owing to their poor recent record against the Cherries and their inconsistency in the early days of the new campaign, Howe's men have their work cut out for them on Sunday.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bournemouth were the winners in this exact fixture last season. They picked up an emphatic 4-1 win over the Magpies in the Premier League in January.

The Cherries could win successive league meetings with Newcastle for only the second time in their history, after November 2017.

Newcastle United have only lost one of their seven Premier League away meetings with Bournemouth, winning two and drawing four.

Bournemouth are on a three-game winning run in the league. The last time they won four consecutive matches in the Premier League was in December 2023 under current Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United have not scored a single goal in their last three away Premier League games.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Prediction

Bournemouth have been one of the teams to watch in the opening weeks of the new Premier League season. Newcastle are yet to get going and have come up short against the Cherries quite often of late.

This should still be a tight game but the Cherries currently have enough wind in their sails to capsize the Magpies.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Newcastle United

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

About the author Shambhu Ajith Shambhu is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on previews, listicles and news articles. An ardent Manchester United supporter since before his teenage years, he started following the Red Devils by age 10 watching MUTV on television. Shambhu is also a highly-revered rapper and a playback singer on Spotify, having a whopping 1 million monthly listeners.



For his articles, Shambhu believes in triple-checking every piece of information, relying on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and Opta, and staying away from speculative publications. He believes that his law degree helped him to be more articulate and meticulous with his content and one of his core strengths is seamlessly involving emotion in his write-ups owing to the love for the sport. For Sportskeeda, has done exclusive interviews with Spanish legends Gaizka Mendieta and Fernando Morientes so far, and his articles boast of a huge readership of close to 50 million.



Shambhu's favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and the Argentine attaining glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment. He believes only Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could replicate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry in the years to come. His favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson due to the Scot's unmatched longevity at the top. Know More