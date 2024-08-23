Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2024

Bournemouth welcome Newcastle United to the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday (August 25). Both teams enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, with a win for the visitors and a draw for Bournemouth.

The hosts drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in their campaign opener. Antoine Semenyo bagged the equaliser in the 86th minute for Bournemouth, who extended their unbeaten streak in Premier League campaign openers to five.

Newcastle, meanwhile, beat Southampton 1-0 at home. Defender Fabian Schar was shown a straight red card following a tussle with Ben Brereton Díaz. Despite their numerical disadvantage, Joelinton bagged a 45th-minute winner.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 19 meetings across competitions, with Newcastle leading 7-6.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in three meetings with Newcastle. They scored two goals each in their two league meetings last season, winning at home and drawing away.

Bournemouth have one win in their last 10 meetings against Newcastle across competitions, losing five times.

Newcastle haven't kept a clean sheet against Bournemouth since 2015.

Bournemouth are winless in last four league outings, scoring thrice and conceding eight goals.

Newcastle have two wins on their travels against Bournemouth, with both coming in the Premier League.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Prediction

The Cherries are unbeaten in three league meetings against Newcastle, winning once. They have one loss in seven home games in the league.

Enes Unal, Tyler Adams and David Brooks are sidelined with injuries, but Marcos Senesi, who missed the trip to Nottingham Forest through illness last week could start, as is their record-signing Evanilson.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's last 14 away games in the Premier League have seen them win five times and lose nine. Eddie Howe will be without long-term absentees Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman and Lewis Miley for the trip to his old stomping grounds. Fabian Schar will serve a suspension, while Callum Wilson is not fit for the trip to Boscombe.

Both teams have some notable absentees, and considering their recent history, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score or assist any time - Yes

