Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Bournemouth will welcome Newcastle United to the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts recorded a 2-1 win over Burnley last month, their first victory in the Premier League this season. They failed to build on that performance as they fell to a 6-1 away loss against reigning champions Manchester City last week. It was their seventh loss in the league campaign and they remain in 18th place in the league table.

The visitors extended their unbeaten run in the league to seven games last week, defeating Arsenal 1-0 in their home game. Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the match in the 64th minute with Joelinton picking up the assist.

They met Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, suffering a 2-0 defeat and dropping to the bottom of the group table.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 17 times in all competitions, with 10 of these meetings coming in the Premier League. The visitors have a narrow 7-5 lead in wins and five games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last eight meetings against the visitors, suffering four defeats and playing out four draws.

Last season, the two Premier League meetings between them ended in 1-1 draws while Newcastle United eked out a 1-0 win in the Carabao Cup meeting in December.

The last three wins for Bournemouth in this fixture have all come in their away games.

Interestingly, the hosts have registered just one win in their last 15 Premier League games. They have lost 11 games in that period, drawing three times.

The hosts have the second-worst defensive record in the Premier League this season, conceding 27 goals. The visitors, meanwhile, have scored 27 goals, which is the second-best attacking record in the league.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Prediction

The Cherries have been in poor form recently, losing five of their last six games in all competitions. They have conceded 18 times in these games while scoring just five times. They are winless in their last eight meetings against the visitors, although they have scored in all but one game in that period.

Andoni Iraola has a few absentees for the match but Lewis Cook has served a two-game suspension and should return to the starting XI here. Alex Scott became the latest name on the treatment table, picking up a knee injury against Manchester City.

The Magpies are unbeaten in their last seven league outings, keeping five clean sheets in that period. They have lost just one of their last six away games in all competitions and are unbeaten in their last six away games at Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe has a lengthy absentee list ahead of the game against his former employers, with as many as 11 players unavailable for selection. Bruno Guimaraes became the latest absentee for the visitors as he will serve a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Arsenal.

The hosts have just one win to their name in the Premier League this season, scoring just nine times in games. Newcastle have a good record in recent games against the hosts and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Newcastle United

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Anthony Gordon to score or assist any time - Yes