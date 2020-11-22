Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2020-21

Bournemouth are set to play hosts to Nottingham Forest at Dean Court on Tuesay in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Bournemouth come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Reading on Saturday at Dean Court. A brace from former Chelsea and Liverpool attacker Dominic Solanke and goals from Netherlands international Arnaut Danjuma and midfielder Lewis Cook secured the win for Jason Tindall's side.

Portugal international Lucas Joao and attacker Sone Aluko scored the consolation goals for Reading.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Barnsley on Saturday at Oakwell.

Goals from young midfielder Callum Styles and striker Cauley Woodrow late in the second half were enough to ensure the victory for Valerien Ismael's men.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

In nine previous encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Nottingham Forest have won three games, lost three and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2015, with Nottingham Forest beating Bournemouth 2-1. Centre-back Jamaal Lascelles, now at Newcastle United, and midfielder Henri Lansbury sealed the win for Nottingham Forest. Midfielder Andrew Surman scored the sole goal for Bournemouth.

Bournemouth form guide in the Championship: W-D-L-W-W

Nottingham Forest form guide in the Championship: D-L-W-W-L

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall will be unable to call upon the services of Norway international Joshua King, who is unavailable for this fixture.

Injured: Joshua King

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest will be without former Manchester United defender Tyler Blackett, midfielder Fouad Bachirou and centre-back Joe Worrall, who are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Tyler Blackett, Fouad Bachirou, Joe Worrall

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Asmir Begovic, Jack Stacey, Steve Cook, Lloyd Kelly, Diego Rico, Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Junior Stanislas, David Brooks, Dominic Solanke, Arnaut Danjuma

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Brice Samba, Cyrus Christie, Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna, Yuri Ribeiro, Anthony Knockaert, Ryan Yates, Jack Colback, Joe Lolley, Miguel Angel Guerrero, Lyle Taylor

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Bournemouth, despite losing star players Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson in the summer, have done well this season. Striker Dominic Solanke has looked sharp, while Welsh midfielder David Brooks, linked with Manchester United, could prove to be a crucial player as the season progresses.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, sit 20th in the league table. Chris Hughton's men have won two of their last five games, and players like Anthony Knockaert, Joe Lolley and Lyle Taylor will have to be at their very best.

Bournemouth will be confident after their comeback win over Reading, and should edge past Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Nottingham Forest

