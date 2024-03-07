Bournemouth vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth lock horns with a struggling Sheffield United side in an important clash at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United Preview

Sheffield United are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and failed to make their mark this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 6-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal last week and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their season. The Cherries eased past Burnley by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sheffield United have a good record against Bournemouth and have won 11 out of the 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's three victories.

Bournemouth have won two of their last three matches against Sheffield United in league competitions - more victories than they had achieved in the first 16 league games against them.

Sheffield United have lost only one of their last nine league matches away from home against Bournemouth but did lose their most recent such game by a 2-1 margin in the Championship in 2021.

Since their return to the Premier League last season, Bournemouth are unbeaten in their seven matches against newly-promoted sides in the competition and have won all three such games so far this season.

Sheffield United have won only one away match in the Premier League so far this season.

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United Prediction

Bournemouth have shown marked improvement under Andoni Iraola but have stuttered in recent weeks. Dominic Solanke and Justin Kluivert have been impressive this season and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Sheffield United have endured a dismal run in the Premier League and are playing for pride at the moment. Bournemouth are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-0 Sheffield United

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bournemouth to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Dominic Solanke to score - Yes