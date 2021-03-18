Bournemouth vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Southampton travel to take on Bournemouth as both sides look to book a place in the FA Cup semi-final.

It could yet be one of the most remarkable seasons for Bournemouth in the recent past as they host Southampton at the Vitality Stadium this Saturday in an FA Cup quarter-final. After being relegated from the English top-flight and losing manager Eddie Howe after 12 years, the Cherries were expected to crumble.

However, they've fought against the odds and have made it to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since the 1956-57 season and are also in with a fair shout for the playoff spots as the 2020-21 season ambles into its final phase.

Their opponents Southampton started the season off as one of the most entertaining sides in the Premier League but have been reduced to a shadow of their former selves since the turn of the year. Their awful run of form has them languishing at 14th in the league table.

Southampton have won just one of their last seven matches and that victory came against Sheffield United, who are bottom of the Premier League table by quite a distance.

The Saints have won just one of their last 12 Premier League matches and will be hoping to find some positivity from their promising FA Cup campaign.

Bournemouth vs Southampton Head-to-Head

Southampton have been the more dominant side in the last 10 meetings between the two sides. Southampton have won four while Bournemouth have been victorious on two occasions. Four matches have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in the Premier League last season when Southampton won the game 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Southampton form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Bournemouth vs Southampton Team News

Bournemouth

Striker Shane Long, who is on loan from Southampton, is ineligible to play against his parent club. David Brooks is out with an ankle injury while Lewis Cook is out after rupturing his ACL. Junior Stanislas will face a late fitness test after limping off against Swansea City in midweek.

Injuries: David Brooks and Lewis Cook

Doubtful: Junior Stanislas

Ineligible: Shane Long

Southampton

Theo Walcott and Danny Ings won't be back until the international break. Meanwhile, Oriol Romeu, Michael Obafemi and William Smallbone are all likely to miss the rest of the season through injury.

Takumi Minamino is ineligible to take the field for Ralph Hassenhuttl's side as he has already appeared for Liverpool in this year's competition.

Injuries: Theo Walcott, Danny Ings, Oriol Romeu, Michael Obafemi and William Smallbone.

Doubtful: None

Ineligible: Takumi Minamino

Bournemouth vs Southampton Predicted Lineups

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Asmir Begovic; Jack Stacey, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Steve Cook, Lloyd Kelly; Jack Wilshere, Jefferson Lerma; Phillip Billing, Danjuma Groeneveld, Rodrigo Riquelme, Dominic Solanke,

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo, Nathan Redmond, Nathan Tella, Che Adams

Bournemouth vs Southampton Prediction

Bournemouth will feel confident going into the home for two reasons. First of all, they will be playing at home and secondly, they host Southampton on the back of a 3-0 victory over promotion rivals Swansea City in midweek.

The Cherries might just ace it.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Southampton