Bournemouth vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2024

Bournemouth will entertain Swansea City at the Vitality Stadium in the FA Cup fourth round on Thursday.

The hosts overcame Queens Park Rangers in the previous round earlier this month, recording a 3-2 comeback win. After conceding twice within two minutes late in the first half, goals from Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore, and Justin Kluivert helped them register a memorable comeback win.

Swansea played Morecambe in the third round as second-half goals from Charlie Patino and Jerry Yates helped them record a comfortable 2-0 win.

Bournemouth failed to build on their impressive comeback win and lost 4-0 to Liverpool in their first Premier League match of the year on Sunday. It was their first home loss since a 2-1 loss in the Carabao Cup in November, which also came against Liverpool.

The visitors have been winless in their two EFL Championship games since their win in the FA Cup third round, and in their previous outing lost 3-1 at home to Southampton on Saturday, with all four goals being scored in the first half.

Bournemouth vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 64 times across all competitions thus far. These meetings have been contested closely, with the hosts having a 27-23 lead in wins and 14 games ending in draws.

They last met in the Carabao Cup second round in August, with Bournemouth recording a 3-2 away win.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings against Swansea City across all competitions, recording eight wins.

The visitors are winless in their last four away games across all competitions, playing three draws.

The two teams have met just once in the FA Cup thus far, with that meeting taking place in the first round of the 2000-01 season. The hosts registered a 2-0 win, scoring twice in the second half.

Bournemouth vs Swansea City Prediction

The Cherries have suffered just two losses in their last 10 home games in all competitions, recording seven wins. In their first home match of the year, they lost 4-0 to Liverpool on Sunday and will look to leave a good account of themselves in this match.

They have won their last five home meetings against the visitors, keeping four clean sheets on the trot and scoring 13 goals. Andoni Iraola has a lengthy absentee list for the match to which Max Aarons was added last week as he picked up a hamstring injury in their loss against Liverpool.

The Swans saw their unbeaten run end after four games on Saturday, conceding three goals for the first time in five games. They have just one win in their last seven away games in all competitions, conceding at least two goals in five games in that period.

Head coach Luke Williams also has a few absentees for the match and Jamal Lowe, on loan from Bournemouth, picked up an injury in the loss against Southampton. Lowe is ineligible to play against his parent club regardless.

Despite both teams having notable absentees for the match, considering the Cherries' home record in this fixture and better form in front of goal recently, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Swansea City

Bournemouth vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dominic Solanke to score or assist any time - Yes