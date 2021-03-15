Bournemouth vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bournemouth host Swansea City at the Vitality Stadium in EFL Championship action on Tuesday night.

The hosts' playoff hopes are hanging by a thread now, and they know they cannot afford any more slip-ups in a bid to make the top six.

In their last match, Bournemouth missed a chance to go back into the top six. They lost 3-2 to Barnsley, who opened up a five-point gap between themselves and the Cherries.

Full-time at Vitality Stadium.

In that game, Bournemouth conceded an early goal, but Arnaut Danjuma and Dominic Solanke scored to put them in the lead at halftime. However, Dominik Frieser and Carlton Morris scored in the second half to give Barnsley a huge three points.

Bournemouth now have 56 points from 36 games, five points behind both Reading and Barnsley.

Swansea have 69 points from 35 games at the moment, and are only behind Watford on goal difference. If the Swans win or even draw their game in hand, they will move to second place, and occupy the automatic promotion spot.

Swansea bounced back to winning ways after a draw against Blackburn Rovers as they beat Luton Town 1-0 at the weekend.

🎞️ 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒 🎞️



Watch the best of the action from yesterday's victory at Kenilworth Road



Extended Highlights

Conor Hourihane scored the only goal of the game in the third minute, with Steve Cooper's side holding on for the victory.

Bournemouth vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

Bournemouth have won 24 and lost 23 of the 60 games that they have played against Swansea so far.

The reverse fixture at the Liberty Stadium earlier this season ended in a goalless draw.

Bournemouth form guide: L-D-W-W-L

Swansea City form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Bournemouth vs Swansea City Team News

Bournemouth

Adam Smith was substituted early in the loss to Barnsley and is likely to miss the game. That aside, Jonathan Woodgate does not have any other concerns regarding player availability.

Injured: Adam Smith

Suspended: None

Swansea City

Marc Guehi is still injured, with Paul Arriola ruled out as well. Cooper is likely to bring Ben Cabango back into the side, with Ryan Bennett expected to drop back to the bench.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Swansea City Predicted XIs

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Asmir Begovic; Jack Stacey, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Steve Cook, Lloyd Kelly; Phillip Billing, Jefferson Lerma; Junior Stanislas, Dominic Solanke, Arnaut Danjuma; Shane Long

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Joel Latibeaudiere; Connor Roberts, Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton, Jake Bidwell; Conor Hourihane; Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe

Bournemouth vs Swansea City Prediction

Swansea are definitely the favorites coming into this game, especially considering Bournemouth's recent struggles with maintaining consistency.

The Swans have shown incredible character to earn some priceless wins this month and will be looking to continue that form.

We expect Swansea City to secure victory against Bournemouth.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Swansea City