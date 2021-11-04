Bournemouth vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Bournemouth will look to return to winning ways when they host Swansea City at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The home side saw their unbeaten start to the campaign end following their 2-1 loss to Preston North End at the same ground on Wednesday. Ben Whiteman and Alistair McCann got on the scoresheet to inflict the Cherries' first loss in the EFL Championship this season.

Swansea City secured maximum points with a 2-1 away victory over Coventry City a day earlier. Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe's first-half goals were enough to help the Swans leave the West Midlands with all three points.

Despite their defeat, Bournemouth still lead the way at the summit, although their lead at the top has been reduced to just two points. Swansea City are in 11th place with 23 points from 16 matches.

Bournemouth vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 61 occasions in the past and Bournemouth have a marginally better record with 25 wins to their name.

Swansea City were victorious in 23 previous matches while 13 games in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Phil Billing and Arnaut Danjuma were among the goals in a 3-0 home win for Bournemouth.

The hosts were on a five-game winning run in the league prior to their defeat against Preston. Swansea City have won four of their last five Championship matches.

Bournemouth form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Swansea City form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Bournemouth vs Swansea City Team News

Bournemouth

Junior Stanislas (hamstring) and Adam Smith (knee) are unavailable due to injuries, while David Brooks has been ruled out until April with stage two Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Jordan Zemura is a doubt for Swansea's visit.

Injuries: Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith

Doubtful: Jordan Zemura

Unavailable: David Brooks

Suspension: None

Swansea City

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Welsh side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Bournemouth vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers (GK); Chris Mepham, Gary Cahill, Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey; Philip Billing, Jefferson Lerma, Gavin Kilkenny; Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Jaidon Anthony

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ben Hamer (GK); Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett; Jake Bidwell, Matt Grimes, Korey Smith, Ethan Laird; Jamie Paterson, Oliver Ntcham, Joel Piroe

Bournemouth vs Swansea City Prediction

Bournemouth have been rampant this season and their defeat to Preston could well be a minor bump in their quest to return to the top-flight. The Cherries' push for automatic promotion has been boosted by a blistering attack that seemingly scores goals at will.

This does not bode well for a Swansea side that tend to struggle defensively on their travels. The visitors are currently on a good run of form and have enough quality to spring an upset on the East Coast.

However, we are backing Scott Parker's men to get back on track with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-1 Swansea City

