Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bournemouth are set to play West Bromwich Albion at the Vitality Stadium on Friday in the EFL Championship.

Bournemouth come into this game on the back of a 5-0 win over Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday in the first round of the EFL Cup. Goals from striker Dominic Solanke, Danish midfielder Philip Billing and young forward Christian Saydee and a brace from Wales international David Brooks ensured victory for Scott Parker's Bournemouth.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, beat Birmingham City 4-0 a few days ago in a friendly game. Goals from midfielder Grady Diangana, centre-back Matt Clarke, attacker Karlan Grant and young forward Rayhaan Tulloch secured the win for Valerien Ismael's West Bromwich Albion.

Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. West Bromwich Albion have won four games, lost four and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2018 in the Premier League, with Bournemouth beating West Bromwich Albion 2-1. Second-half goals from winger Jordon Ibe and forward Junior Stanislas sealed the deal for the Cherries. England international Jay Rodriguez scored the consolation goal for West Bromwich Albion.

Bournemouth form guide in the EFL Championship: yet to play

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the EFL Championship: yet to play

Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Bournemouth

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Lewis Cook, who is nursing an injury. There are doubts over the availability of Netherlands international Arnaut Danjuma, experienced defender Steve Cook, left-back Leif Davis, midfielder Ben Pearson and defender Jack Stacey.

Injured: Lewis Cook

Doubtful: Leif Davis, Steve Cook, Jack Stacey, Arnaut Danjuma, Ben Pearson

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion will be without Portuguese midfielder Quevin Castro, defender Taylor Gardner-Hickman and winger Adam Reach. Brazilian midfielder Matheus Pereira looks set to leave the club amid interest from Premier League sides. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Valerien Ismael is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Quevin Castro, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Adam Reach

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: Matheus Pereira

Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers, Jordan Zemura, Zeno Ibsen Rossi, Lloyd Kelly, Adam Smith, Emiliano Marcondes, Kyle Taylor, Philip Billing, David Brooks, Dominic Solanke, Junior Stanislas

A first competitive appearance for Emi yesterday 👊

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-5-2): David Button, Matt Clarke, Kyle Bartley, Dara O'Shea, Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend, Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana

Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Bournemouth reached the play-offs last season, where they were knocked out by Brentford. They have a new manager at the helm in the form of Scott Parker, who did a commendable job at Fulham. The Cherries will be hoping to get promoted this season, and certainly have the players to get the job done.

West Bromwich Albion, like Bournemouth, have a new boss. Valerien Ismael has taken charge of the club after an excellent season with Barnsley. The Matheus Pereira saga has dominated the headlines, with the Brazilian, who was the Baggies' best player in the Premier League last season, admitting that he wants to leave the club. Leicester City and West Ham United have been linked.

A close match is on the cards, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

