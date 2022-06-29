"Boys of summer" - Barcelona post photo of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ferran Torres holidaying together at Ibiza 

Barcelona have shared a photo of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ferran Torres enjoying their summer vacation in Ibiza on their Instagram handle, which has got the fans nostalgic.

The La Liga giants posted the image last night and within 10 hours, it had garnered over a million likes.

Captioned "Boys of summer", the stars could be seen having a nice time at a club on the famous Spanish party island, which also marked a mini-Barca meet-up of past and present players of the club.

While Messi and Suarez left the club in 2021 and 2020, respectively, Torres joined the Catalan side from Manchester City in January this year.

All three have been snapped with their partners in recent days, with another ex-Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas also pictured in Ibiza.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Image: Leo Messi chatting with Ferran Torres in Ibiza. Image: Leo Messi chatting with Ferran Torres in Ibiza. https://t.co/mCl2NbF7ND

Messi celebrated his 35th birthday last Saturday before reuniting with his closest pals, but it was Torres' presence which has intrigued the fans.

The Spaniard has appeared on many of the PSG star's Instagram stories, while a photo of them talking has also been doing the rounds on social media.

The players have locked horns a few times in La Liga when Torres was at Valencia and Messi at Barcelona, but they've never shared a dressing room and have different nationalities as well.

Speaking of Suarez, he was reportedly present at Jordi Alba's wedding a few days ago in Seville with Messi, and must have flown out together to Ibiza.

The former Barcelona greats, who played together for six years, eventually became the best of friends too, so much so that they even go on summer holidays together with their families.

Suarez has never played with Torres either, but it looks like a new footballing friendship is blossoming.

Barcelona didn't tag Messi and Suarez in their Insta photo

In the photo featuring Torres, Messi and Suarez, Barca have tagged only the Spaniard, who's the only player currently at the club.

While the reasoning behind the move is thus clear, fans are perplexed as to why the Spanish outfit didn't tag their former players.

Messi and Suarez aren't any other former players - they're Barca legends.

The former is arguably their greatest ever player, while El Pistolero also scripted history during six glorious years at the Camp Nou.

Although both saw their relations with the Blaugrana break down towards the end of their tenure, the club clearly have great respect for their contributions.

So, then, tagging them in the photo wouldn't have been so controversial (or awkward), right?

