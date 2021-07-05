BRA vs PER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Copa America Match - July 5th, 2021

Brazil are back with another important match this week as they take on Peru in a Copa America semi-final clash at the Olympic Stadium on Monday. Brazil have excellent players in their ranks and hold the upper hand going into this fixture.

Peru have been fairly inconsistent in Copa America 2021 and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The Peruvians suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Tite's Brazil last month and cannot afford another debacle this week.

Brazil, on the other hand, are unbeaten in Copa America this year and have been impressive in recent weeks. The Selecao were troubled by Chile over the weekend and will need to make a statement of intent in this fixture.

The first semifinal match-up of the 2021 Copa America ⚔️



Brazil vs. Peru

Squads to choose from

Brazil (BRA)

Alisson, Ederson, Weverton; Emerson, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Renan Lodi, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Felipe; Casemiro, Douglas Luiz, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta; Everton, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Barbosa, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior

Peru (PER)

Renato Solis, Jose Carvallo, Pedro Gallese; Luis Abram, Luis Advincula, Miguel Araujo, Alexander Callens, Aldo Corzo, Marcos Lopez, Jhilmar Lora, Christian Ramos, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Trauco; Pedro Aquino, Christian Cueva, Martin Tavara, Sergio Pea, Edison Flores, Christopher Gonzales, Yoshimar Yotun; Luis Ibrico, Andre Carrillo, Paolo Guerrero, Gianluca Lapadula, Alex Valera, Raul Ruidiaz

Predicted Playing XIs

Brazil (BRA)

Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi; Casemiro, Fred; Lucas Paqueta, Richarlison, Neymar; Roberto Firmino

Peru (PER)

Pedro Gallese; Miguel Trauco, Alexander Callens, Christian Ramos, Aldo Corzo; Yoshimar Yotun, Renato Tapia; Christian Cueva, Sergio Pena, Santiago Ormeño; Gianluca Lapadula

Match Details

Match: Brazil (BRA) vs Peru (PER), Copa America 2021 Semifinal match

Date: 6th July 2021 at 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Olympic Stadium, Rio de Janeiro

Brazil (BRA) vs Peru (PER) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Neymar has been Brazil's talisman for several years now and is a must-have in this team. The Selecao superstar has not scored in the last two games and will need to step up in this match.

With Gabriel Jesus suspended and Firmino playing the striker's role, the creative burden will have to be shouldered by Lucas Paqueta. The midfielder scored the winning goal against Chile and will want to replicate his heroics in this fixture.

Gianluca Lapadula can be lethal on his day and will have to make up for the absence of Andre Carrillo this week. Richarlison is also a threat in the final third for Brazil and is a good pick for this game.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 gives Peru more of a chance of reaching the final of Copa America 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Richarlison (VC), Christian Cueva, Lucas Paqueta, Gianluca Lapadula, Neymar (C)

Captain: Neymar (BRA), Vice-Captain: Richarlison (BRA)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi; Renato Tapia, Richarlison, Christian Cueva, Lucas Paqueta, Gianluca Lapadula (VC), Neymar (C)

Captain: Neymar (BRA), Vice-Captain: Gianluca Lapadula (PER)

