“Brace yourselves”, “Masterclass incoming” – Liverpool fans thrilled as Klopp offers rare opportunity to 2 players in starting XI for Southampton game

Liverpool will travel to Southampton on Tuesday (May 17) knowing they must win to have any chance of catching Premier League leaders Manchester City on the final day.

The Reds are still aiming for a history-making quadruple this season following their FA Cup final victory over Chelsea on penalties.

Confidence will be high ahead of the trip to St. Mary's. Liverpool have won eight of their previous nine meetings with the Saints, including a 4-0 victory at Anfield earlier in the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp made nine changes from the victory at Wembley. Alisson and Ibrahima Konate were the only ones who kept their places in the line-up from the 120-minute match in the cup final.

Changes to the side mean squad members will be given a rare Premier League runout, with supporters of the Merseyside club excited about two particular players in particular

27-year-old winger Takumi Minamino, who spent six months on loan at Southampton last season, will start his first top-flight game of the season after previously making 10 appearances as a substitute. The Japan international has still managed to score nine goals across all competitions this season despite a lack of opportunities.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Harvey Elliott has been named as part of a midfield three, with the teenager making just his 10th appearance of the campaign. Elliott enjoyed an excellent start to the season with the first team before suffering a fractured ankle in the game against Leeds United.

Jurgen Klopp laments schedule for Liverpool's end of season

During his pre-match press conference, the German had plenty to say about his side being forced to play just three days after an FA Cup final which went into extra-time.

Key duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were forced off during the clash at Wembley due to injuries. Ahead of game number 61 of the season, Klopp said (as per The Telegraph):

“The 30 extra minutes made a big difference."

“They are pretty much sleeping on the bed, the massage beds. Constantly here the boys try to make everything happen. We have to be really careful, We have to make changes.”

Klopp was also asked how quickly attention turned to the Southampton game, to which he said (as quoted by Liverpool's official website):

"When the plane landed, until the plane landed, to be honest. I was in a good mood, but then I got tired a little bit, but it's all fine."

"Again, I come back to that. Why don't we have the FA Cup as the last game of the season? Sometimes it's the last game, sometimes it's not the last game."

