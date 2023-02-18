Braga vs Arouca Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19, 2023

Braga will welcome Arouca to the Estadio Municipal de Braga in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday (February 19).

The hosts made it two wins in a row, overcoming Maritimio 2-1 away last weekend. Braga, though, suffered a 4-0 hammering at home in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout playoffs in midweek.

Arouca, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after two games, beating Santa 1-0 at home at the weekend, thanks to Alan Ruiz's second-half winner. Although the two teams are separated by four places in the standings, third-placed Braga (46) have a 16-point lead over the seventh-placed visitors.

Braga vs Arouca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Portuguese rivals have crossed paths 15 times. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings, leading 10-1.

Braga have won their last five league meetings against Arouca, keeping three clean sheets.

The hosts have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven home games against Arouca across competitions

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in seven of Braga's last eight league games, with the hosts winning seven of them.

Braga are on a three-game winning streak at home in the Primeira Liga, keeping two clean sheets.

Arouca are winless in their last three away games, scoring once in each game.

Only first-placed Benfica have recorded more wins (17) than the hosts (15) in the Primeira Liga this season.

Only Chaves (8) have drawn more games than Arouca (6) in the league this season.

Braga vs Arouca Prediction

Braga have kept clean sheets in seven of their last ten meetings against Arouca. They won the reverse fixture 6-0 in August and will fancy their chances of a league double.

Braga, though, play in the Conference League on Thursday, so they could rotate their starting XI. Nevertheless, considering their dominance against the visitors, they should eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: Braga 2-0 Arouca

Braga vs Arouca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Simon Banza to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes