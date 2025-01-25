Braga vs Boavista Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2025

Braga will entertain last-placed Boavista at the Estádio Municipal de Braga in the Primeira Liga on Sunday. The hosts have 34 points in 18 league games, 10 fewer than league leaders Sporting. Os Axadrezados have won just two of their 18 league games and have 12 points to their name.

Os Arcebispos saw their winning streak end after two games on Thursday as they suffered a 2-1 away loss to Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League. It was a close game and both teams had two players sent off in the second half. Midfielder Carvalho and winger Bruma were sent off in the 79th minute and stoppage time respectively.

Nonetheless, they have won their two league games in 2025. They defeated Benfica 2-1 earlier this month and overcame Estrela 1-0 last week.

Trending

The visitors are winless in their last eight league games, suffering five losses. They hosted Casa Pia earlier this week and fell to a 3-2 loss. Interestingly, their two central defenders Rodrigo Abascal and Filipe Ferreira were at fault for own goals.

Braga vs Boavista Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 93 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 36-34 lead in wins and 23 games ending in draws.

Os Arcebispos are on a six-game unbeaten streak in this fixture and registered a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in August.

Boavista have lost their last three league games, conceding 10 goals while scoring three times.

Braga are winless in their last four Primeira Liga home games, suffering two losses.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have the second-worst goalscoring record in Primeira Liga this season, scoring 13 goals. Interestingly, nine of these goals have been scored in away games.

Braga vs Boavista Prediction

Os Arcebispos have seen conclusive results in five games this year, recording three wins. Interestingly, just one of their last five wins across all competitions have been registered at home. They are unbeaten in their last four home meetings against the visitors, recording three wins while scoring nine goals.

They have a clean bill of health for this match and Carlos Carvalhal is expected to field a strong squad. Rodrigo Zalazar started from the bench against Saint-Gilloise and is likely to return to the starting XI here.

Os Axadrezados are winless in their last eight league games, failing to score in four. They have conceded at least three goals in four of their last five games and will look to improve upon that record.

Pedro Gomes, Bruno Onyemaechi, Reisinho, and Salvador Agra are confirmed absentees as they are suspended for this match. Goalkeepers João Gonçalves and Luís Pires are long-term absentees.

The hosts have a good recent record in this fixture and, considering their better form, Os Arcebispos should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Braga 2-1 Boavista

Braga vs Boavista Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback