Braga vs Casa Pia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6th 2022

Sporting Braga will host Casa Pia in a Primeira Liga matchday 12 fixture this coming Sunday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a 2-1 home win over Malmo in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Ricardo Horta and Alvaro Djalo scored in either half to guide Os Arcebispos to the win. Despite their victory, they finished in third spot in Group D, which saw them drop down into the Conference League.

They will turn their attention to league action where they occupy second spot in the league, having garnered 25 points from 11 games, six points behind runaway leaders Benfica.

Casa Pia have been the surprise package of the season and occupy fourth spot with 20 points to their name from 11 matches.

The newly-promoted side come into the clash on the back of a narrow 1-0 home win over Rio Ave. Nigeria international Godwin Saviour scored the match-winner midway through the second half.

Braga vs Casa Pia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Braga have won four of their last five matches in all competitions.

Casa Pia have won seven and drawn one of their last 10 games in all competitions.

Five of Braga's last seven home games in all competitions saw one side fail to find the back of the net.

Casa Pia's defeat to Sporting Lisbon in their most recent away game ended their six-game unbeaten run on the road during which they won four matches on the bounce.

Eight of Casa Pia's 11 matches in all competitions this season have produced two goals or less, with nine games seeing at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Braga vs Casa Pia Prediction

Braga's Europa League run has come to a harrowing end but they will continue their European sojourn in the Conference League next year. Things have been better domestically and their positive start to the campaign has put them on course to secure a top-two finish.

Casa Pia, for their part, have punched above their weight following their return to the top-flight after an 83-year absence. They will want to send a statement of intent by registering a scalp against one of the league's biggest sides.

Both teams have compact styles and the game could be characterized by few goalscoring chances. However, we expect Braga to do enough to nick a narrow win.

Prediction: Braga 1-0 Casa Pia

Braga vs Casa Pia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

