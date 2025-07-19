Braga vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Braga will welcome Celta Vigo to Estádio Municipal de Braga in a friendly on Saturday. The hosts will conclude their preseason with this match, while Celta are set to play four more games.

Os Arcebispos have enjoyed a 100% record in their four friendlies thus far and will look to make it five wins in a row. They met Moreirense in their previous outing earlier this week and registered a 2-0 win. Ricardo Horta and Ismael Gharbi scored in the first and second halves, respectively.

The visitors met Famalicao in their preseason opener earlier this week and suffered a 2-0 loss. They will look to open their goalscoring account here.

Braga vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths twice, with both meetings being friendlies. The hosts are unbeaten in these games, recording a win and playing out a goalless draw.

Os Arcebispos registered a 2-1 home win when the two teams last met in a friendly in 2022.

The hosts have scored two goals apiece in their last three friendlies.

The visitors enjoyed a good record in their preseason in 2024, winning four of the six games. Their only loss in the friendlies was registered on penalties against West Ham United.

Celta met Portuguese teams thrice in the 2024 preseason, recording wins against Gil Vicente and Vizela and were held to a 2-2 draw by Benfica.

Os Arcebispos, notably, had concluded their preseason in 2024 against a Spanish team, and that home game against Rayo Vallecano ended in a 2-2 draw.

The visitors had scored at least two goals in five of six friendlies in the 2024 preseason.

Braga vs Celta Vigo Prediction

The Arsenalists had concluded the 2024-25 season on a four-game winless run, but have enjoyed a winning run in the preseason thus far. They have scored two goals apiece in their last three games and will look to build on that form.

Los Celestes failed to score in their preseason opener on Tuesday and will look to improve upon that record. They are winless in two meetings against the hosts, scoring just once.

Iago Aspas won't feature in this match as he suffered a strain in the friendly on Tuesday. The injury is not serious, and he should be able to play normally next week. Franco Cervi, Joseph Aidoo, and Javi Rueda are also unavailable due to injuries.

Os Arcebispos have enjoyed a 100% record in the preseason thus far, and considering their unbeaten record against Celta, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Braga 2-1 Celta Vigo

Braga vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

