Braga vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

Braga and Feyenoord go head-to-head in their first game of the 2025-26 Europa League campaign on Wednesday. Both sides head into the midweek clash in contrasting form, with the Eredivisie outfit going unbeaten in their last five matches.

Braga failed to find their feet in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Vitoria de Guimaraes at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques.

Carlos Vicens’ men have now gone four consecutive matches without a win in the league, losing once and claiming three draws since kicking off the season with back-to-back victories over newly-promoted sides Tondela and Alverca.

Braga now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they enjoyed a dominant qualifying run, seeing off Levski Sofia and CFR Cluj to reach the playoff round, where they thrashed Lincoln Red Imps 9-1 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, Feyenoord were left red-faced at the weekend when they were held to a 3-3 draw by AZ Alkmaar after conceding from the penalty spot in the 98th minute.

Prior to that, Robin van Persie's men kicked off the Eredivisie campaign with five wins from their opening five matches while scoring 11 goals and conceding once in that time.

Feyenoord now get going in the Europa League, having failed to reach the UEFA Champions League group stages after losing 6-4 on aggregate to Fenerbahce in the third round back in August.

Braga vs Feyenoord Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Braga and Feyenoord, and both teams will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Braga are unbeaten in 17 of their last 18 matches across all competitions, picking up 12 wins and five draws since the second week of May.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in seven of their last nine competitive away matches, picking up six wins and one draw since March 16.

Braga are unbeaten in all but one of their 16 competitive home games in 2025, picking up 12 wins and three draws since the turn of the year.

Braga vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will be backing themselves against an opposing side who have lost just one of their 18 games since May.

Vicens’ men have made their home turf a fortress this year and we are backing them to hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Braga 2-2 Feyenoord

Braga vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Braga’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of the hosts’ last five games)

