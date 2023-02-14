Braga vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16, 2023

Braga will entertain Fiorentina in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout playoffs at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Thursday (February 16).

The hosts began their campaign in the Europa League group stage, where they finished third. Fiorentina, meanwhile, finished second in Group A of the Conference League, behind Istanbul Basaksehir on goal difference.

Braga are arriving in good form, having won their last three games. In their previous outing, they won 2-1 at Maritimo in the Primeira Liga at the weekend. Fiorentina, meanwhile, have lost their last two league games, including a narrow 1-0 defeat against Juventus in Serie A at the weekend.

Braga vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the first time competitively.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last five games across competitions, while the visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last seven.

Braga have won their last eight games, scoring at least twice in seven games and thrice in four games.

Fiorentina have struggled on their travels and are winless in their last four games, failing to score twice.

The visitors had the joint-best attacking record in the group stage of the Conference League, scoring 14 goals in six games.

Braga vs Fiorentina Prediction

Braga are on eight-game winning run at home, keeping four clean sheets in their last seven.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, have won just once in six games across competitions, losing four times. While they enjoyed a prolific outing in the group stage, considering their current form, they might struggle here

As Braga have been in great form at home recently, they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Braga 2-1 Fiorentina

Braga vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Ricardo Horta to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Braga to score first - Yes

