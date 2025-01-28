Braga vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30th 2025

Braga will invite Lazio to the Estádio Municipal de Braga in their final league-phase match of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The hosts have won two of their seven games in the competition thus far and are in 27th place in the standings. The Biancocelesti are one of the only teams to have confirmed their place in the round of 16, having won six of the seven games thus far.

Os Arcebispos met Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League last week and fell to a 2-1 away loss. Both teams had two players sent off in that match. They bounced back with a 3-0 home win over Boavista in the Primeira Liga on Sunday thanks to Fran Navarro's brace.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak ended after three games on Sunday as they suffered a 2-1 home loss to Fiorentina in Serie A. In their previous Europa League outing, they hosted Real Sociedad and registered a 3-1 win. Mario Gila, Mattia Zaccagni, and Valentín Castellanos were on the scoresheet in the first half.

Braga vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have played Italian teams 14 times in all competitions. They have registered four wins in these games while suffering nine losses.

The visitors have crossed paths against Portuguese teams 15 times. They have a decent record in these games with eight wins.

The hosts have lost four of their last six games in the Europa League while conceding at least two goals in these games.

Lazio have a 100% record in their travels in the Europa League, scoring eight goals while keeping two clean sheets in three away games.

Only Olympiacos (3) have conceded fewer goals than the visitors (4) in the Europa League this season.

Braga vs Lazio Prediction

Os Arcebispos have won their two home games in 2025, scoring five goals, and will look to continue that form here. Their two wins in the Europa League this season have both been registered at home.

Vitor Carvalho and Bruma are confirmed absentees, suspended due to red cards last week. João Ferreira remains sidelined with an injury while Rodrigo Zalazar and Robson Bambu face late fitness tests.

Lazio have already secured a berth in the round of 16 and will look to conclude their league phase campaign on an unbeaten note. Marco Baroni is likely to rest key players here, as he looks to navigate a busy schedule of fixtures.

Mattia Zaccagni and Nicolo Rovella will miss the match due to suspensions while Matias Vecino, Manuel Lazzari, Nuno Tavares, and Patric are nursing injuries.

The hosts are expected to make the most of Lazio's lengthy absentee list and should be able to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Braga 2-1 Lazio

Braga vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

