Braga vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3rd 2022

Braga will entertain Malmo at the Estádio Municipal de Braga in the final group stage game of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Malmo are without a win in the competition thus far, losing all five games, and have been eliminated from the competition. Braga, on the other hand, still have some hope of qualifying for the knockout-round playoffs. They have seven points to their name and if they can secure a win here and Union Berlin lose against Union Saint-Gilloise, they will finish second in Group D.

The hosts are winless in their last three games in the competition after winning their first two. In their previous outing, they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Union Berlin. Malmo suffered their fifth defeat in as many games in the competition as Union Saint-Gilloise recorded a 2-0 away win last week.

Malmo returned to winning ways in Allsvenskan on Sunday with a 5-2 win over Varbergs. Braga also continued their fine form in the Primeira Liga with a 1-0 win over Gil Vicente on Sunday.

UEFA Europa League @EuropaLeague



What'll happen during the final group stage games? 🤔



#UEL Matchday 6

Braga vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time across all competitions at the Eleda Stadion in September. Braga secured a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture thanks to goals from Bruno Rodrigues and Ricardo Horta.

Malmo are one of the two teams to have suffered defeats in each of their group-stage games thus far in the Europa League this season alongside Omonia Nicosia.

No team have scored fewer goals than the visitors (3) in the competition this season.

Malmo have failed to score in their last three games in the competition while Braga failed to score for the first time in the competition in their 1-0 loss against Union Berlin last time around.

Braga vs Malmo Prediction

This is a must-win game for Os Arcebispos but they have lost their last two home games and will need to overcome their nerves here. Three of their last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals and this game is also expected to be a low-scoring affair.

SC Braga @SCBragaOficial



Contamos com o teu apoio na luta pelo apuramento. Bilhetes 🎟️ em



#UEL Noites europeias em nossa casa. Nada bate isto 🤩Contamos com o teu apoio na luta pelo apuramento. Bilhetes 🎟️ em bit.ly/BilhetesMalmöFF Noites europeias em nossa casa. Nada bate isto 🤩Contamos com o teu apoio na luta pelo apuramento. Bilhetes 🎟️ em bit.ly/BilhetesMalmöFF.#UEL https://t.co/w3zpFittfg

Malmo have endured a disappointing campaign in the Europa League this term and might struggle here. Just like their meeting earlier this season, Braga should come out on top here, and given Malmo's goalscoring form in the competition, the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Braga 2-0 Malmo

Braga vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Braga to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Vitinha to score or assist anytime - Yes

