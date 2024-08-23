Braga and Moreirense meet in a Primeira Liga matchday three fixture on Sunday (August 25). The hosts are coming off a 2-1 comeback home win over Rapid Vienna in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie on Thursday.

Rapid were reduced to 10 men following Lukas Grgic's second-minute red card. However, they took the lead despite their numerical disadvantage, with Guido Burgstaller putting them ahead in the 25th minute. Vitor Carvalho drew the game level eight minutes later before Rodrigo Zalazar scored Braga's winner in the 77th minute.

The Archbishops will turn their focus back to the league, where their last game saw them win 1-0 at Boavista.

Moreirense, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 comeback home win over Arouca. David Simao put Araouca ahead in the third minute, while Luis Asue and Alan scored to give Os verdes e brancos ahead by half-time. Madson made sure of the result 20 minutes into the second half.

The victory left them in fourth spot, having garnered maximum points from two games, while Braga are sixth with four points.

Braga vs Moreirense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Braga have 19 wins from their last 29 head-to-head games with Moreirense, who have won four times.

Their most recent clash in February saw Braga win 1-0 at home.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Eight of their last 10 head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Braga have won their last 10 head-to-head games.

Moreirense have won their last six league games.

Braga have made a seven-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions, winning five.

Braga vs Moreirense Prediction

Braga started off their season with a disappointing draw at home to Estrela despite being the favourites. They are once again favoured to claim maximum points and will hope to claim their first home win of the season.

Moreirense, for their part, ended last season with a four-game winning run and will hope to register their first head-to-head win since April 2019. However, expect Braga to claim maximum points with a narrow victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Braga 2-1 Moreirense

Braga vs Moreirense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to score over 1.5 goals

