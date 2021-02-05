Braga vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Braga welcome Porto to the Braga Municipal Stadium in their upcoming Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture on Sunday night.

In this top-of-the-table showdown, the reigning champions will be looking to get back to winning ways. They earned their second draw in four games in their previous outing against 12th-placed Belenenses.

Braga have four wins in their last five league fixtures and are just three points behind the visitors in the league standings. Braga are currently third with 36 points while Porto have 39 points.

Assiste 🎥 aos melhores momentos da vitória 👊 dos Gverreiros frente ao @PortimonenseSC ! 🔴⚪️



pic.twitter.com/1hNsLTuJNr — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) February 5, 2021

Braga vs Porto Head-to-Head

Since 1990, the two clubs have squared off 70 times across all competitions. The Dragões have 46 wins in this fixture.

Braga have 12 wins to their name and 12 games have ended in a draw. Os Arcebispos have three wins against the Porto giants in their last four meetings.

The two northern rivals last met in the opening fixture of the Primeira Liga back in September. Porto recorded a convincing 3-1 win at the Estádio do Dragão.

Braga form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-W-L

Porto form guide across all competitions: D-W-W-W-L

Braga vs Porto Team News

Braga

For the hosts, Iuri Medeiros is a long-term absentee after suffering a knee injury last week.

Francisco Moura has been out of action since November and is not expected back anytime soon. Rui Fonte is also expected to miss this crucial game on account of a knee injury.

Nicolas Gaitan played for the first time this year and is expected to feature in this game as well. Manager Carlos Carvalhal will also be able to welcome back Fransergio from suspension.

Injuries: Francisco Moura, Iuri Medeiros, Rui Fonte

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Porto

Nanu suffered a horror collision in Porto's draw with Belenenses

Sérgio Conceição is without the services of Mouhamed Mbaye for this game. He is a long-term absentee on account of an ACL injury.

Right-back Nanu went down in a nasty collision with Belenenses players in Porto's and had to be hospitalized. He won't make the trip to Braga.

Otavio and Ivan Marcano's availability for the fixture remains in doubt.

Choque arrepiante entre Nanu e Kritciuk!

O defesa do Porto foi levado imediatamente para o hospital.

Rápidas melhoras, Nanu! pic.twitter.com/zbcNv6luwP — VSPORTS (@vsports_pt) February 4, 2021

Injuries: Mouhamed Mbaye, Nanu

Doubtful: Ivan Marcano, Otavio

Suspensions: None

Unavailable (due to COVID-19): Joao Mario

Braga vs Porto Predicted XI

Braga Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matheus; Raul Silva, Bruno Viana, Rolando; Ricardo Esgaio, Andre Castro, Ali Musrati, Fransergio; Ricardo Horta, Lucas Piazon; Andraž Šporar

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Augustin Marchesin; Zaidu Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Wilson Manafá; Sergio Oliveira, Mateus Uribe, Jesus Corona, Luis Díaz; Moussa Marega, Mehdi Taremi

Braga vs Porto Prediction

Porto have kept a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions. Braga have kept two clean sheets but have scored four goals more than them in the same period.

Both teams are in good form at the moment and will meet again in the Taca de Portugal semi-final next week.

The hosts have been prolific in front of the goal recently while the visitors have shown solidity at the back. This game should make for an interesting match.

We predict the teams will share the spoils as they play cautiously before the cup fixture next week.

Prediction: Braga 1-1 Porto