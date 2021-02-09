Braga vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Taca de Portugal 2020-21

Braga entertain Porto at the Braga Municipal Stadium in their upcoming Taca de Portugal semi-final first-leg fixture on Wednesday night.
This will be the second meeting between the two sides in three days, with their last encounter in the Primeira Liga ending in a 2-2 draw.
The winner of this two-legged semi-final clash will take on Benfica or Estoril Praia in the final.
Braga vs Porto Head-to-Head
This will be the 71st meeting between the two northwestern Portuguese rivals since 1990. The hosts have 12 wins in this fixture.
Dragões have 46 wins in the fixture, while 13 games have ended in a draw. Os Arcebispos have been the better side in their recent meetings, winning three times in their last five outings.
Their last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw in the Primeira Liga over the weekend, with Nicolas Gaitan scoring a last-gasp equalizer at Wednesday's venue.
Braga form guide across all competitions: D-W-W-W-W
Porto form guide across all competitions: D-D-W-W-W
Braga vs Porto Team News
Braga
Carlos Carvalhal will not be able to call upon the services of Iuri Medeiros, who is a long-term absentee after suffering a knee injury last week. He is expected to undergo surgery later this week.
Francisco Moura is not expected back in the fold for some time. Rui Fonte has been struggling with a knee injury of his own and is ruled out.
Injuries: Francisco Moura, Iuri Medeiros, Rui Fonte
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
Porto
For coach Sérgio Conceição, Mouhamed Mbaye and Nanu are long-term absentees with ACL and spine injuries respectively.
Otavio and Ivan Marcano's availability for the fixture remains in doubt as they have not yet featured in the new year.
Jesus Corona picked up two yellow cards in just 60 minutes against Braga in the league fixture on Sunday. He will be suspended for this game.
Injuries: Mouhamed Mbaye, Nanu
Doubtful: Ivan Marcano, Otavio
Suspension: Jesus Corona
Braga vs Porto Predicted XI
Braga Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matheus; Raul Silva, Bruno Viana, Rolando; Ricardo Esgaio, Andre Castro, Ali Musrati, Fransergio; Ricardo Horta, Lucas Piazon; Andraž Šporar
Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Augustin Marchesin; Zaidu Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Wilson Manafá; Sergio Oliveira, Mateus Uribe, Marko Grujić, Luis Díaz; Moussa Marega, Mehdi Taremi
Braga vs Porto Prediction
Their meeting in the Primeira Liga was evenly contested and produced a highly-entertaining 2-2 draw. Both sides will be heading into the fixture looking to get the better of their opponents.
If not for the injury-time equalizer, Porto would've secured a league double over Braga on Sunday. Despite 61% possession and 15 shots, Braga could only score their second goal in the last minute of the game.
It seems that Porto's better defence will be key for them in this fixture and gives them a slight edge over their rivals. We predict a narrow win for Porto in this first leg.
Prediction: Braga 1-2 Porto