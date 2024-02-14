Braga vs Qarabag Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

The action resumes in the Europa League as Braga and Qarabag go head-to-head at the Estadio Braga Municipal in the playoff round on Thursday.

Having suffered a Champions League group-stage exit, Artur Jorge’s Braga will be looking to kick off their Europa League campaign with a win.

However, Braga were condemned to their heaviest defeat of the season as they suffered a 5-0 loss against Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday.

Prior to that, Jorge’s side were on a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since mid-January.

Braga endured an underwhelming Champions League campaign as they picked up just four points from six matches to finish third in Group C, but will look to begin their Europa League campaign on a positive note.

Qarabag, on the other hand, seured three wins, one draw and lost two of their six Europa League games to collect 10 points and finish second in Group H.

Gurban Gurbanov’s men maintained their 16-point lead at the top of the Azerbaijan Premier League table with a pulsating 3-3 draw against Sabah last Sunday.

Qarabag will be backing themselves to return to winning ways on Thursday as they have won their last five games on the road since the start of December.

Braga vs Qarabag Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Braga and Qarabag, who will both be looking to begin their head-to-head record with a win.

Qarabag are unbeaten in 14 of their last 15 matches across all competitions, claiming 12 wins and two draws since early November.

Braga are yet to taste defeat on home turf since the turn of the year, picking up three wins and two draws in their five matches at the Estadio do Braga.

Qarabag are on a run of five consecutive away victories, scoring 18 goals and conceding four since a 2-2 draw at Molde on November 30.

Braga vs Qarabag Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their humiliating defeat to Sporting, Braga will head into Thursday's game looking to pick up a morale-boosting result. However, they take on a well-drilled Qarabag side who have lost just once since November and we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Braga 1-1 Qarabag

Braga vs Qarabag Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Braga’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the hosts’ last seven games)