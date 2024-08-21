Braga vs Rapid Vienna Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22, 2024

Braga invite Rapid Vienna to the Estadio Municipal de Braga in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifying play-off on Thursday (August 22). Both teams began their qualifying campaign in the second round and are assured of a berth in the group stage of a UEFA competition. The winner of this tie will play in the Europa League, while the other will drop to the UEFA Conference League.

Braga overcame Servette in the previous round, recording a 2-1 away win in the second leg after a goalless draw in the first leg. Their winning run continued in the Primeira Liga on Sunday with a 1-0 triumph at rivals Boavista.

Meanwhile, Rapid eased past Trabzonspor in the previous round with a 3-0 aggregate win. Veteran striker Guido Burgstaller picked up an assist in the first leg. They extended their unbeaten streak across competitions to eight games on Sunday with a 2-0 home win over WSG Tirol.

Braga vs Rapid Vienna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams meet for the first time. Braga will lock horns against an Austrian side for the first time in a European competition, while Rapid meet a Portuguese side for the 11th time.

Rapid have just two wins in 10 meetings against Portuguese teams.

Braga have had an unbeaten start to their season with four wins in six games across competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

Rapid have had one defeat in their last eight games in European qualifiers, keeping five clean sheets.

Braga are unbeaten in seven home games in European qualifiers, winning five.

Vienna have suffered defeats in all their away meetings against Portuguese teams in European competitions, scoring once in six games.

Braga vs Rapid Vienna Prediction

Braga are unbeaten in six games across competitions this season, conceding two goals, drawing two of three home games. Nonetheless, they have won four of their last five games in the Europa League, including qualifiers.

Rapid, meanwhile, have been in good touch this season, winning seven of their eight games across competitions. They have scored 11 goals in four games in the Europa League qualifiers. Nonetheless, they have a poor away record against Portuguese teams, scoring one goal.

Both teams have had an unbeaten start to their season, so this match is expected to be a closely contested affair. Considering Braga's home advantage and Rapid's poor away record against Portuguese teams, expect Braga to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Braga 2-1 Rapid Vienna

Braga vs Rapid Vienna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Amine El Ouazzani to score or assist any time - Yes

