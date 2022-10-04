Braga vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2022

Braga and Union Saint-Gilloise will lock horns at the Estadio Municipal de Braga in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 6).

Both teams have a 100% record in the competition this season, so this game should make for an interesting watch. The hosts kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 away win at Malmo before beating Union Berlin 1-0 at home. Saint-Gilloise, meanwhile, beat Union Berlin 1-0 in their campaign opener before twice coming from behind to overcome Malmo 3-2.

Braga are coming off a heavy 4-1 away defeat in a top-of-the-table Primeira Liga clash against Porto on Friday. The visitors, meanwhile, resumed their Belgian Pro League campaign with a 3-0 win at Oud-Heverlee Leuven on Saturday.

Braga vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the first time on Thursday.

Braga are the only team in the Europa League to have kept clean sheets in their first two games this season.

Saint-Gilloise have scored four goals in their first two games of the competition, which is the best-attacking record in Group D.

Braga have scored three goals, with only one of them coming at home.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in eight of Braga's last nine games in the Europa League. They have also kept five clean sheets in their last seven games in the competition.

Braga suffered their first defeat of the season in their previous outing, which snapped an eight-game win streak. Saint-Gilloise, meanwhile, have won three straight games.

Braga vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Os Arcebispos are undefeated at home this season, winning four straight games and scoring 12 goals in their last five. Les Unionistes, meanwhile, also head into the game on a four-game winning run in away games, scoring nine goals.

Considering the form of the two teams, a closely fought game is expected to pan out. However, Braga should eke out a narrow win, thanks to their impressive home record.

Prediction: Braga 2-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

Braga vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Teddy Teuma to score or assist any time - Yes

