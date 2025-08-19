Brann vs AEK Larnaca Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025 

Brann and AEK Larnaca will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie on Thursday (August 21st). The game will be played at Brann Stadion.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback away win over Tromso in the Eliteserien over the weekend. They went into the break behind to Vegard Erlien's 38th-minute strike. Saevar Magnusson equalized in the 63rd minute while Denzel De Roeve scored the match-winner with 15 minutes left on the clock.
The Bergen outfit will shift their focus to the continent and booked their spot at this stage with a 2-1 aggregate win over Hacken in the last round.
Larnaca, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Legia Warsaw in the second leg of their third round qualification tie. They were two goals down at the break thanks to goals from Jean-Pierre Nsame and Mileta Rajovic. Djordge Ivanovic halved the deficit seven minutes into the second half. Larnaca advanced to this stage despite the loss, claiming a 5-3 aggregate win.
The winner of this tie will advance to the main stage of the Europa League while the losers drop to the UEFA Conference League.
Brann vs AEK Larnaca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Six of Brann's last eight games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Larnaca's last five games in UEFA club competition qualifiers have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Four of Brann's last six competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Brann have lost their last two home games, having won the preceding four on the bounce.
Brann vs AEK Larnaca Prediction
Brann started their continental sojourn this season in the UEFA Champions League but might have to settle for a place in the UEFA Europa League. Advancing past this stage would see them compete in Europe's secondary club competition for the first time since 2007.
AEK Larnaca, for their part, have successfully navigated past three qualification stages to get here.
Both sides tend to be involved in expansive games. Back the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Brann 2-1 AEK Larnaca
Brann vs AEK Larnaca Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Brann to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals