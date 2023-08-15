Brann vs Arouca Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2023 

Brann will welcome Arouca to the Brann Stadion for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying tie on Thursday.

The visitors hold a narrow lead in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 win in the first leg in Portugal last week. Rafa Mujica and Cristo scored to guide their side to victory.

Arouca followed up their continental victory with a 4-3 comeback home win over Estoril in the Portuguese Primeira Liga despite having been reduced to 10 men. The visitors took the lead on three occasions but Arouca equalized each time, with Pedro Santos Carvalho stepping off the bench to score the match-winner in the fifth minute of injury time.

Brann booked their spot in this stage of the qualifiers, having won the Norwegian Cup last season. Arouca, meanwhile, qualified courtesy of their fifth-placed finish in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last term.

The winner of this tie will face either Santa Coloma or AZ Alkmaar in the playoffs for a spot in the group stage.

Brann vs Arouca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Brann have lost just one of their last 22 home games in all competitions, with this defeat coming in their most recent home game against Viking.

Arouca's last two games have produced three goals or more, with the previous 17 having produced less than three goals.

Seven of Arouca's last eight away games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Brann have conceded at least two goals in five of their last seven games in all competitions.

Brann vs Arouca Prediction

Brann will need to overcome their current poor run of form if they are to keep their continental aspirations alive.

Arouca, for their part, secured continental football largely by being highly compact, but their two games this season have departed from the norm.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Brann 2-0 Arouca

Brann vs Arouca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brann to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Seven of Arouca's last eight away games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net)

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Brann to score over 1.5 goals