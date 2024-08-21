Brann vs Astana Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2024 

Brann and Astana will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie on Thursday. The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 4-0 away victory over Fredrikstad in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

Sander Kartum, Mads Sande, Ulrik Mathisen and Bard Finne scored to help Fotballrepublikken claim all three points.

The Bergen outfit will now turn their focus to Europe and booked their spot at this stage with a 4-2 aggregate victory over St. Mirren in the last round of the qualifiers. A 1-1 draw in Scotland was followed by a 3-1 victory at home.

Astana, meanwhile, saw off Hunedora with a comfortable 6-1 home win in the second leg of their third round qualification tie. Nigerian forward Chinedu Geoffrey and Marin Tomasov scored braces while Nazmi Gripshi and Elkhan Astanov scored a goal each to inspire their side to an 8-2 aggregate victory.

The winner of this tie advances to the Conference League group phase while the losers are eliminated from the competition.

Brann vs Astana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Brann's historical five home games in Conference League qualification ties have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Astana are unbeaten in their last eight games across competitions, winning six games in this run.

Brann have scored at least two goals in four of their last five competitive games.

Five of Astana's six away games in the Conference League have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Brann vs Astana Prediction

Brann have never made it to the main competition of the Conference League. Eirik Horneland's side will be keen to avoid a repeat of last season that saw them eliminated at this stage by AZ Alkmaar. They were plagued by too many draws earlier in the season but have upped the ante in recent weeks, having won four of their last five competitive games.

Astana comfortably trounced Hunedora in the last round of the qualifiers but will be facing stronger opposition here.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Brann 3-1 Astana

Brann vs Astana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brann to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Brann to score over 1.5 goals

