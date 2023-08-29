Brann vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023 

AZ Alkmaar visit the Brann Stadion on Thursday (August 31) for the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff, with the tie finely poised.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the Netherlands last week. Niklas Castro broke the deadlock for Brann in the 59th minute, but their lead didn't last too long as Pantelis Chatzidiakos equalised for the Cheeseheads 12 minutes later.

Aiming for their third consecutive appearance in the Conference League, Alkmaar are the favourites once again, having reached the semifinal last season. Pascal Jansen's side have more experience and have been on a good run of form this season, winning both their games in the Eredivisie.

Alkmaar made light work of Go Ahead Eagles 5-1 on the opening day before seeing off Waalwijk 3-1. With six points, they're second in the league table, with Sparta Rotterdam having accrued a point more, albeit having also played a game more.

Meanwhile, Brann are looking to reach the group stage of a European competition for the first time since 2007-08 season. This is also their first exursion in Europe in four years, punching above their weight by holding Alkmaar to a creditable draw in the first leg.

Brann vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second clash between the two sides, following their first-leg meeting last season.

Alkmaar have faced Norwegian sides seven times, winning thrice.

Alkmaar are unbeaten in five games this season, winning four.

Brann have lost just one of their last four games in Europe (including qualifiers and main event).

Alkmaar have lost two of their last three away games in Europe and three of their last five.

Brann vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Brann will be in high spirits after their unlikely draw in Alkmaar last week and won't be afraid to take on the Dutch side once again.

However, the Cheeseheads are a more experienced side, having reached the last four earlier this year. They have it in them to turn the tie around and should eke out a convicing win while keeping a clean sheet.

Prediction: Brann 0-2 Alkmaar

Brann vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Alkmaar

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No