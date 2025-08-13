Brann vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

Brann will invite Hacken to Brann Stadion in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday. The two teams met in the first leg last week and Fotballrepublikken recorded a 2-0 away win.

The hosts extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to three games last week and also kept their first clean sheet since June. Sævar Atli Magnússon bagged a brace in his first appearance in a European competition for the hosts.

The visitors failed to score for the first time in three games last week, with Joachim Soltvedt failing to score from the penalty spot. Their winless streak in all competitions was extended to three games on Sunday as they were held to a goalless draw by Degerfors in the Allsvenskan.

Brann vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The hosts are unbeaten in their three meetings against Swedish teams, though two games have ended in draws.

The visitors, meanwhile, have lost all three meetings against Norwegian teams.

Fotballrepublikken have lost just one of their last four home games, with that loss registered in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers last month.

Getingarna failed to score for the first time at home in European qualifiers since 2019 in the first leg last week.

The visitors have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions, with that win registered in the Europa League second qualifying round last month.

Fotballrepublikken have conceded two goals apiece in their last two home games in the Europa League qualifiers.

The visitors have failed to score in their last three away games in all competitions.

Brann vs Hacken Prediction

Bergens stolthet have seen an upturn in form and are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions. They have won their two games this month, scoring six goals, and will look to continue that form here.

The Wasps have seen a drop in form and are winless in their three games in August. They have conceded two goals apiece in two games while scoring just one goal.

The visitors are winless in their three meetings against Norwegian teams and have endured a poor run of form recently. Fotballrepublikken have a good recent home record and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Brann 2-1 Hacken

Brann vs Hacken Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brann to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

