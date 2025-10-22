Brann vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

FC Brann and Rangers will take to the field in a UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday (October 23rd). The game will be played at Brann Stadion.

Ad

The home side will be aiming to build on the 4-1 thrashing they handed to Haugesund at the same venue in the Norwegian Eliteserien over the weekend. Bard Finne broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute to put his side ahead at the break. Eggert Gudmundsson completed a second-half brace, with his goals coming either side of Finne completing a brace of his own. Sory Diarra scored a late consolation strike.

Ad

Trending

Rangers, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Dundee United. Thelo Aasgaard gave them a halftime lead with his 32nd-minute strike, while Kristijan Trapanovski and Craig Sibbald scored to put the visitors ahead with 15 minutes left on the clock. James Tavernier equalized with three minutes left in regulation time.

The Gers will shift their focus to the continent, where their last game saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat away to Sturm Graz. Brann claimed a 1-0 home win over Utrecht.

Ad

Brann vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Brann have won their last five home games across competitions, with four victories coming via a one-goal margin.

Rangers have won just one of their last 12 away games across competitions (seven draws).

Brann's last eight games have produced a winner.

Rangers have lost their last five European games on the bounce, conceding 14 goals in the process.

Rangers have conceded the first goal in six of their last seven European games.

Ad

Brann vs Rangers Prediction

Brann have won five of their last seven European home games (two losses) and will fancy their chances of claiming maximum points against their crisis-laden visitors.

Rangers have had a season to forget to this point. The Glasgow outfit will be hoping for a new lease of life, having recently appointed new manager Danny Rohl. A second-half collapse has been a common theme for the Scots, with six of the last eight goals they have conceded coming after the break.

Ad

We expect the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Brann 2-1 Rangers

Brann vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brann to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More