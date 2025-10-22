Brann vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

FC Brann and Rangers will take to the field in a UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday (October 23rd). The game will be played at Brann Stadion.
The home side will be aiming to build on the 4-1 thrashing they handed to Haugesund at the same venue in the Norwegian Eliteserien over the weekend. Bard Finne broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute to put his side ahead at the break. Eggert Gudmundsson completed a second-half brace, with his goals coming either side of Finne completing a brace of his own. Sory Diarra scored a late consolation strike.
Rangers, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Dundee United. Thelo Aasgaard gave them a halftime lead with his 32nd-minute strike, while Kristijan Trapanovski and Craig Sibbald scored to put the visitors ahead with 15 minutes left on the clock. James Tavernier equalized with three minutes left in regulation time.
The Gers will shift their focus to the continent, where their last game saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat away to Sturm Graz. Brann claimed a 1-0 home win over Utrecht.
Brann vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Brann have won their last five home games across competitions, with four victories coming via a one-goal margin.
- Rangers have won just one of their last 12 away games across competitions (seven draws).
- Brann's last eight games have produced a winner.
- Rangers have lost their last five European games on the bounce, conceding 14 goals in the process.
- Rangers have conceded the first goal in six of their last seven European games.
Brann vs Rangers Prediction
Brann have won five of their last seven European home games (two losses) and will fancy their chances of claiming maximum points against their crisis-laden visitors.
Rangers have had a season to forget to this point. The Glasgow outfit will be hoping for a new lease of life, having recently appointed new manager Danny Rohl. A second-half collapse has been a common theme for the Scots, with six of the last eight goals they have conceded coming after the break.
We expect the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Brann 2-1 Rangers
Brann vs Rangers Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Brann to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals