Brann vs RB Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2025

Brann will entertain RB Salzburg at Brann Stadion in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Wednesday. The hosts have not played in the group phase of a UEFA competition since 2007, while the Red Bulls have qualified for the last six editions of the Champions League.
Bergens stolthet were eliminated from the playoffs of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers last season. They saw their unbeaten streak end after three games last week as they suffered a 2-0 away loss to KFUM in the Eliteserien.
The visitors will play their first competitive match of the season. They were last in action in the FIFA Club World Cup in June and had a win, a loss, and a draw in three group-stage games. They are in the second qualifying round of the Champions League for the first time since 2017.
Brann vs RB Salzburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- The hosts take on an Austrian side for the first time in a competitive match.
- The visitors have played Norwegian opponents four times thus far. All games have produced conclusive results, with the Red Bulls recording three wins.
- The hosts have lost two of their last six games in all competitions, with both defeats registered on their travels.
- The Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last 16 appearances in the Champions League qualifiers.
- Bergens stolthet are on a three-game winning streak at home, scoring eight goals while conceding thrice.
- The hosts have registered just one win in six appearances in the Champions League qualifiers. Four games in that period have produced under 2.5 goals.
Brann vs RB Salzburg Prediction
Fotballrepublikken failed to score for the first time in four games last week and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last six home games in European qualifiers and had won their three home games in the Conference League last season.
Die Roten Bullen failed to score in their last two games in the Club World Cup in June and will look to bounce back here. They have won three of their four meetings against Norwegian teams thus far, though the only loss was registered away from home. They have scored at least two goals in their last four away games in the Champions League qualifiers, recording three wins.
The Red Bulls have a much better record in the Champions League than the home team and should be able to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Brann 1-2 RB Salzburg
Brann vs RB Salzburg Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - RB Salzburg to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes