Brann vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

Brann will go up against Utrecht at the Brann Stadion on Thursday in the second round of the league phase of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League campaign. Both teams will be keen to get a result and pick up their first points of the European campaign.

Brann were disappointed to concede Olivier Giroud's 80th-minute winner in their 2-1 loss to LOSC Lille in the opening round last week but have since returned to winning ways domestically and will hope to continue that form when they host their Dutch counterparts on Thursday. The Norwegian side are making their first appearance in the main stages of a European competition since the 2007-08 season and will be looking to at least go past the league phase.

Utrecht also lost to a French side on their return to European football after a 15-year absence in a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Olympique Lyonnais last week. The visitors, who finished the previous Eredivisie season in fourth place, have won only one of their last six games across all competitions and will need to make significant improvements when they travel to Norway for Thursday's game.

Brann vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Brann have met Dutch sides on 10 previous occasions, winning two, drawing four and losing four of those games.

Neither team has ever made it past the first stage of a European competition.

The hosts have the third-best offensive record in the Norwegian Eliteserien with 42 goals scored across 22 games.

The visitors have the joint-second best defensive record in the Dutch Eredivisie with only seven goals conceded across seven games played.

Brann vs Utrecht Prediction

Brann are slight favorites going into Thursday's game courtesy of their home advantage but will need to avoid complacency and be at their best to get the win.

Utrecht have the stronger squad on paper and will fancy their chances of a positive result on the road. They are, however, in poor form ahead of the midweek clash and could see their struggles continue on Thursday.

Prediction: Brann 1-0 Utrecht

Brann vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brann

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last six games)

