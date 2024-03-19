Brann Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2024 

Brann Women will welcome Barcelona Women to the Asane Arena for the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday (March 20th).

The hosts kick-started their Women's Toppserien campaign with a 4-2 defeat away to LSK Nvinner. Asdis Halldorsdottir, Emillie Woldvik, Emma Peuhkurinen and Tonje Pedersen netted goals to guide their side to three points. Cecilie Kvamme and Rachel Engesvik scored second half goals for Brann.

Barcelona, meanwhile, thrashed Costa Adeje Tenerife 7-0 in the Spanish Liga F. Claudia Pina scored a first half brace while Fridolina Rolfo, Caroline Graham, Alexia Putellas and Marta Torrejon also scored before the break in the rout.

The Catalans will now turn their focus back to the continental competition and qualified for the knockout round as Group A winners. Brann qualified as Group B runners-up. The winner of this tie will face either Ajax or Chelsea in the semifinal.

Brann Women vs Barcelona Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Six of Brann's last eight games have produced three goals or more.

Barcelona have scored at least two goals in 25 of their last 27 games across competitions.

Brann are competing in the knockout stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League for the first time in their history.

Barcelona have made a 32-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions, winning 30 games in this run.

Brann's last eight competitive games have produced an average of 11.5 corner kicks.

Brann Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction

Brann have made history by progressing from the group stage for the first time in their history. The gulf in class here is highlighted by the fact that they are facing the defending champions. However, the Bergen outfit might be unfazed, having held heavyweights Lyon to a draw here in the group stage.

Barcelona have had an invincible campaign so far and on current form, it is hard to see who could stop the Blaugrana from successfully defending their continental crown. They are also in the running for a second treble and Jonatan Giráldez' side will be expected to comfortably win this tie.

We are backing the Spaniards to claim a multi-goal victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Brann Women 0-4 Barcelona Women

Brann Women vs Barcelona Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks

Tip 5 - Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals