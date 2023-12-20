Brann Women vs Lyon Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21st 2023

Brann Women will welcome Lyon Women to Bergen for a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Thursday (December 21st).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Lyon in the reverse fixture. Kadidiatou Diani scored a brace, with her goals coming either side of Ada Hegerberg's 23rd-minute strike to inspire the victory.

Lyon, meanwhile, followed up their continental victory with another 3-1 away victory over Fleury 91 in the Division 1 Feminine on Saturday. Ewelina Kamczyk gave the hosts a shock lead in the 32nd minute but Damaris Wineke drew the game level in the 43rd minute. Ada Hegerberg and Lindsey Horan added second half goals to help their side complete the comeback.

Les Fenottes will now turn their focus to the continental competition, where they currently occupy top spot in Group B with maximum points garnered from three games. Brann are second with six points to their name.

Brann Women vs Lyon Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the sole meeting between the two sides.

Four of Brann's last five home games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Lyon have won all 15 competitive games this season, keeping a clean sheet in nine.

Five of Brann's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Eleven of Lyon's last 12 games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Brann are unbeaten in their last eight competitive home games (six wins).

Brann Women vs Lyon Women Prediction

Brann currently occupy the second qualification spot in the group but crucially hold a five-point advantage over the bottom two sides. The Norwegians are the heavy underdogs in this game and there is a huge gulf in class between the two sides.

Lyon have been a moving train since the start of the season, crushing all sides that have come before them. Sonia Bompastor's side have been rampant in attack, scoring at least two goals in all but one of the 15 games they have played.

We are backing the French outfit to claim maximum points with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Brann Women 0-3 Lyon Women

Brann Women vs Lyon Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lyon Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Lyon/Lyon