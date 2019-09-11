International Friendlies, Brazil 0-1 Peru: 3 reasons why Tite's men lost

The Peruvian's beat Brazil in their third attempt this year

Finally, Tite's Brazil succumbed to defeat and it brought a 17-game sequence to a grinding halt.

In a repeat of the 2019 Copa America final, Peru, enjoying the upper hand this time, managed to break the deadlock towards the end of the second half, shattering Brazil's unbeaten run of games and exacting revenge for their back to back losses at the Copa America in the process.

Brazil were firmly in control of the game as they peppered the Peruvian defence with several attacking manoeuvres and forced Peru's Pedro Gallese into making a couple of crucial saves. Brazil had a total of 13 shots, with just 3 on target. Peru, on the other hand, managed just 9 shots, with 3 on target.

Both sides struggled to break the deadlock in the first half, and in the second, Tite threw in his talisman, Neymar, in a bid to break the shackles.

Brazil's hero in the match against Colombia couldn't breach Peru's defence either as Luis Abram rose above the Brazillian rearguard to head the ball home from a corner in the 85th minute.

In this article, we try to make sense of Brazil's loss to Peru in Los Angeles, California.

#3 Brazil's wasteful forward line

Brazil's Richarlison tries to breach the Peruvian defence

The whole idea of football is to put the ball in the net more times than the opposition. However, the Brazillian attackers were far from doing that against Peru. Wave after wave of Brazillian attacking play withered away with scuffed shots or shots that weren't in the vicinity of the target. And, Richarlison was one of those guilty for the missed chances.

Brazil's decision making in the final third seemed poor as most chances appeared easier to score than miss. Tite sent on his ace, Neymar in the 63rd minute but the Paris Saint-Germain forward wasn't able to breach the Peruvian defence either.

Brazil had a total of 13 shots but alarmingly, just 3 were on target. They also enjoyed 56 percent possession yet it all came to nothing as they kept squandering opportunities when they presented themselves.

