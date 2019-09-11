×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

International Friendlies, Brazil 0-1 Peru: 3 reasons why Tite's men lost

Tony Akatugba
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
193   //    11 Sep 2019, 13:17 IST

The Peruvian's beat Brazil in their third attempt this year
The Peruvian's beat Brazil in their third attempt this year

Finally, Tite's Brazil succumbed to defeat and it brought a 17-game sequence to a grinding halt.

In a repeat of the 2019 Copa America final, Peru, enjoying the upper hand this time, managed to break the deadlock towards the end of the second half, shattering Brazil's unbeaten run of games and exacting revenge for their back to back losses at the Copa America in the process.

Brazil were firmly in control of the game as they peppered the Peruvian defence with several attacking manoeuvres and forced Peru's Pedro Gallese into making a couple of crucial saves. Brazil had a total of 13 shots, with just 3 on target. Peru, on the other hand, managed just 9 shots, with 3 on target.

Both sides struggled to break the deadlock in the first half, and in the second, Tite threw in his talisman, Neymar, in a bid to break the shackles.

Brazil's hero in the match against Colombia couldn't breach Peru's defence either as Luis Abram rose above the Brazillian rearguard to head the ball home from a corner in the 85th minute.

In this article, we try to make sense of Brazil's loss to Peru in Los Angeles, California.

#3 Brazil's wasteful forward line

Brazil's Richarlison tries to breach the Peruvian defence
Brazil's Richarlison tries to breach the Peruvian defence

The whole idea of football is to put the ball in the net more times than the opposition. However, the Brazillian attackers were far from doing that against Peru. Wave after wave of Brazillian attacking play withered away with scuffed shots or shots that weren't in the vicinity of the target. And, Richarlison was one of those guilty for the missed chances.

Brazil's decision making in the final third seemed poor as most chances appeared easier to score than miss. Tite sent on his ace, Neymar in the 63rd minute but the Paris Saint-Germain forward wasn't able to breach the Peruvian defence either.

Brazil had a total of 13 shots but alarmingly, just 3 were on target. They also enjoyed 56 percent possession yet it all came to nothing as they kept squandering opportunities when they presented themselves.

1 / 2 NEXT
Tags:
International Friendlies 2019 Brazil Football Team Peru Football Neymar Ederson Moraes Tite (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
September - Week 3
FT WAL BEL
1 - 0
 Wales vs Belarus
FT ALG BEN
1 - 0
 Algeria vs Benin
TBD UZB IRA
0 - 0
 Uzbekistan vs Iraq
TBD OMA LEB
1 - 0
 Oman vs Lebanon
FT JOR PAR
2 - 4
 Jordan vs Paraguay
FT TUN COT
1 - 2
 Tunisia vs Côte d'Ivoire
FT UKR NIG
2 - 2
 Ukraine vs Nigeria
FT REP BUL
3 - 1
 Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria
FT MOR NIG
1 - 0
 Morocco vs Niger
FT UNI URU
1 - 1
 United States vs Uruguay
FT ECU BOL
3 - 0
 Ecuador vs Bolivia
FT COL VEN
0 - 0
 Colombia vs Venezuela
FT HON CHI
2 - 1
 Honduras vs Chile
FT ARG MEX
4 - 0
 Argentina vs Mexico
FT BRA PER
0 - 1
 Brazil vs Peru
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us