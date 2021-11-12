Brazil 1-0 Colombia: Selecao player ratings as Lucas Paqueta goal downs Cafeteros | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

An extremely physical affair in Sao Paolo saw Brazil continue their scintillating form in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Tite's side beat Colombia by a narrow 1-0 margin to officially qualify for next year's showpiece event.

Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal of the game in the 72nd minute as the Selecao extended their unbeaten run to 12 games in the campaign. Just like in their reverse fixture last month, there was too much roughousing in this game. This was especially true of the visitors, although both sides ended up committing a massive 21 fouls each.

Los Cafeteros, winless in their last three qualifying games without scoring, needed at least a draw to remain in the top-four spots. Yet again, however, the side offered no great shakes offensively.

B/R Football @brfootball BRAZIL QUALIFY FOR THE 2022 WORLD CUP 😎 BRAZIL QUALIFY FOR THE 2022 WORLD CUP 😎 https://t.co/dWionb2SYG

The defeat to Brazil condemned Colombia to fifth place with 16 points in 13 games. Meanwhile, the Selecao officially confirmed their place in the Qatar showpiece, becoming the first side from the CONMEBOL zone to do so.

Here are the player ratings for Brazil:

Alisson - 6.5/10

The Brazil custodian wasn't called into action much, with Colombia rarely ever threatening. Alisson made one save and collected one cross on the night.

Danilo - 7/10

He made some good runs forward and looked stoic defensively too, making three clearances and tackles each. Danilo also completed 93.2% of his passes, providing one key pass and registering a shot as well.

Marquinhos - 7.5/10

The PSG star closed down the angles and marked the Colombian attackers closely throughout. Marquinhos even started the move that led to Paqueta's goal by winning the ball back in midfield. Overall, the centre-back made four tackles and completed 95.5% of his passes.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

The Brazil captain showed excellent positional awareness and passed the ball around well, completing 97.4% of his passes. Silva also won a foul in what was an assured performance.

Alex Sandro - 7.5/10

An excellent all-round performance from Sandro, who made good recovery runs all night. The Juventus full-back registered four interceptions, won all his aerial duels, and looked dangerous going forward too. Sandro ended the game with two tackles and a key pass while completing 88.2% of his attempted passes.

Fred - 6.5/10

The Manchester United midfielder was largely ineffective today and also went into the books for catching William Barrios late. That explains why he was taken off at the break despite registering a tackle and two key passes in the first half.

Casemiro - 7/10

He brought an incredible balance to the side and was crucial to winning back possession. However, Casemiro also went into the book late on for a cynical foul. Overall, the Real Madrid man made four tackles, won two fouls and completed 91.5% of his passes.

Lucas Paqueta - 8/10

He was a major source of threat for Brazil, with Colombia constantly roughing up the Lyon star. But they couldn't keep him from scoring the winner with a neat finish. Paqueta was excellent apart from the goal as well, notching up four shots (three on target), a key pass, two tackles and winning a game-high five fouls.

Premier Sports @PremierSportsTV Vintage Brazil! 🇧🇷



A first time pass from Neymar for the assist and the first time finish to match from Lucas Paquetá 🔥 Vintage Brazil! 🇧🇷A first time pass from Neymar for the assist and the first time finish to match from Lucas Paquetá 🔥 https://t.co/TZ7BZACrs4

Raphinha - 6.5/10

The Leeds United star was actively involved in most of Brazil's attacking plays but was never a direct threat. Raphinha was subbed off in the 64th minute without registering a single shot, though he did make a tackle and win three fouls.

Gabriel Jesus - 6.5/10

It was a decent game for the Manchester City forward, who dropped off to allow Brazil's wide players to cut inside. His substitution drew boos and jeers from the crowd. Jesus laid out two key passes on the night while registering two shots (one on target) and completing 94.4% of his attempted passes.

Neymar - 9/10

Once again the best player for Brazil by a mile, Neymar put on a show with his eye-catching trickery on the ball, prolific dribbling skills and vision. He also assisted Paqueta's goal with a wonderful lay-off, and ended the game with three key passes, four fouls won and three shots (one on target). Neymar was also booked on the night.

𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 @Neymoleque 📊Neymar vs Colombia 🇨🇴



1 Assist

77 Touches

34 Accurate passes (77.3%)

1 Dribble

3 Key passes

1 Big chance created

2 Crosses

5 Duels won

4 Times fouled



Decent game considering Colombia is always a tough match. Was decisive once again. 📊Neymar vs Colombia 🇨🇴1 Assist77 Touches34 Accurate passes (77.3%)1 Dribble3 Key passes1 Big chance created2 Crosses5 Duels won4 Times fouledDecent game considering Colombia is always a tough match. Was decisive once again. https://t.co/Qs00DlTmf6

Substitutes

Vinicius Junior - 7.5/10

Vinicius injected more energy and creativity from the flanks and continues to grow into a valuable player for the Selecao. The Real Madrid winger replaced Fred at half-time.

Matheus Cunha - 6.5/10

He came on for the effective Jesus in the 64th minute. It was a lively performance from Cunha for Brazil on the night although his end-product was missing.

Antony - 6.5/10

He was good on the ball and should have been called upon earlier, but came on only in the 64th minute to replace Raphinha.

Fabinho - N/A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The game just whizzed past Fabinho after he replaced Paqueta in the 86th minute.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra