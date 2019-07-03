Brazil 2-0 Argentina: 3 reasons why Brazil won | Copa America 2019

Brazil advance to face either of Chile or Peru in the finals at Maracana

Brazil faced Argentina at the Belo Horizonte in the first semi-final of the Copa America 2019. Argentina came into the game on the back off a 2-0 win against Venezuela. Brazil on the other hand, were taken to their limit by Paraguay and had to fight off nerves in the penalty shootouts.

Argentina went with an unchanged side for the semifinal clash. For Brazil, Casemiro replaced Allan in the middle of the park, while Alex Sandro started ahead of Filipe Luis at left-back.

The nightmares of the 7-1 loss at the hands of Germany at the very same venue might or might not have been playing on the back of their mind, but Brazil put forth an all-round performance to see themselves in the final.

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring from a brilliant assist by Roberto Firmino in the 19th minute. Argentina created chances through Lionel Messi, notably, the free-kick which Aguero headed onto the post. Messi himself hit the post in the second half as well.

Jesus however, put the final nail in the coffin with a brilliant solo move, culminating in a pass to Firmino, who put the game to bed. Brazil will have to wait for the winner of Peru/Chile at the Maracana, while Argentina's wait for a major trophy continues.

On that note, let's look at three reasons why Brazil won the semi-final.

#3 Solid defense

Aguero was kept quiet by the Brazilian defense for most part of the game

Pretty obvious when the opponent doesn't score, but, the Brazilian defense was as composed a defense you'd ever come across in a football match. The understanding between the keeper and his defense, the center back partnership, the fullbacks, everyone did their part well.

No room was allowed for the striker tandem of Aguero and Lautaro Martinez to run in behind. No silly mistakes were made, on and off the ball, no miscommunication took place, the set pieces were dealt well.

Argentina were made to push and strive for the extra yard, such was the resoluteness of the Brazilian back line. Apart from a moment or two where the likes of Messi and Aguero sparked into life, Brazil kept the opposition at bay.

Brazil had luck on their side too, with Messi and Aguero both hitting the post. But as the saying goes, luck favors the brave.

