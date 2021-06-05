Brazil 2-0 Ecuador: Brazil Player Ratings as Richarlison and Neymar help continue Selecao's perfect start | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

Brazil beat Ecuador 2-0 to maintain their perfect record in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, thanks to goals from Richarlison and Neymar.

Richarlison opened the scoring for Brazil in the 65th minute after some tidy work by Neymar. Brazil then doubled their advantage in the dying minutes of the minute of the game, with Neymar scoring from the penalty spot.

The Paris Saint-Germain talisman had his initial attempt saved but made no mistake with his second after VAR had adjudged that the Ecuador goalkeeper had moved off his line.

Following the win, Brazil stay atop the qualifying table and next play Paraguay in Asuncion on June 8.

On that note, let's have a look at the Brazil player ratings in the game.

Alisson Becker - 7/10

Alisson Becker was hardly threatened by the visitors, as most of the action unfolded at the other end of the pitch. The Liverpool no. 1 had a relatively comfortable game, as Ecuador failed to get even one shot on target.

Danilo - 7/10

Danilo was astute offensively as well as defensively. He linked up well with Lucas Paqueta and Richarlison high up the pitch. Danilo tried to provide additional support for Brazil in the opposition half, whipping in numerous crosses for his teammates to latch on to.

Marquinhos - 7.5/10

Marquinhos led the defence for Brazil with aplomb. He sniffed out any danger and was heavily involved in the build-up play. Marquinhos completed the most passes (83) during the game.

Eder Militao - 8/10

Continuing his red-hot form, Eder Militao put in a solid performance for Brazil in the absence of Thiago Silva. The Real Madrid centre-back won seven duels, made three recoveries, won two tackles and made two clearances in the game. Militao's presence allowed Marquinhos the freedom to move high up the pitch.

Alex Sandro - 7/10

Alex Sandro enjoyed a great game but had his share of ups and downs. The Juventus star performed his defensive duties well but left a lot to be desired when moving higher up the pitch. Sandro found it difficult to break through and exploit free spaces.

Lucas Paqueta - 7.5/10

Lucas Paqueta combined well with Casemiro and Fred to foil any incoming threat. But the Lyon midfielder looked very cautious when advancing high up the pitch. Paqueta did not provide much ball progression to Danilo and Richarlison in advanced positions.

Casemiro - 8/10

Casemiro put in a massive shift in the centre of the park. The 29-year-old acted as a shield for Brazil, winning seven duels, making ten recoveries and winning three tackles against Ecuador.

Fred - 7/10

Fred had a decent game for Brazil. Although he was sound defensively, he did not provide much moving high up the pitch. Fred also failed to help in transition and found it difficult to create anything substantial.

Richarlison - 8.5/10

Richarlison put in an excellent performance for Brazil. He scored the opening goal of the night after some great work from Neymar. Richarlison won ten duels, made four recoveries, won two tackles and made two interceptions during the game.

Gabriel Barbosa - 5.5/10

Gabriel Barbosa was selected by Tite ahead of Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus. But the 24-year-old failed to justify his inclusion in the starting XI, as he missed three big chances before he was replaced by Firmino in the 76th minute.

Neymar - 9/10

Neymar was the star of the night. The PSG starlet scored one and set up another for Richarlison. Neymar won 12 duels, created four chances, completed four dribbles, won two tackles and made five recoveries on the night.

O DETALHE DO GOL! Demorou, mas saiu! Neymar Jr. desperdiçou a primeira cobrança, mas a arbitragem mandou voltar a penalidade. Na segunda, ele converteu. 2 a 0 para o Brasil!



🇧🇷 2x0 🇪🇨 | #BRAxEQU #Eliminatórias pic.twitter.com/dMM6YY2kxM — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 5, 2021

Ratings of Brazil Substitutes

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

Gabriel Jesus was quite impactful for Brazil. The Manchester City striker won the penalty, which was converted by Neymar.

Roberto Firmino - 6/10

Roberto Firmino did not have much time on the pitch to impact the game.

Fabinho - N/A

Fabinho came on too late in the game to earn a rating.

Please help improve Sportskeeda's football section by taking this 30-second

Edited by BH