Brazil 5-0 Bolivia: Five talking points as Selecao impress on opening day | World Cup qualifiers

Brazil got its World Cup qualifying campaign off to a flyer after a solid 5-0 thrashing of minnows Bolivia at the Sao Paulo.

Marquinhos and Philipe Coutinho bagged a goal apiece on either side of a brace from Roberto Firmino and an own goal by Jose Carrasco as the Canaries breezed past the hapless Greens.

Tite's man completely dominated the game from start to finish, and even though the scoreline could've been bigger if some big chances hadn't gone abegging, they would take this result any day.

Here are the five major talking points from the match.

#5. Firmino reminds Liverpool of his scoring ability

What struggles? Firmino was firing at all cylinders!

Roberto Firmino is often criticized for not scoring enough for Liverpool. The striker didn't even hit double-digit figures in the Premier League last season and is yet to open his account in the new season. However, with a brace in this match he showed there's nothing to worry about.

Unlike his role at the Merseyside, where he isn't the focal point of the attack and rather operates as a springboard for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to shine, Firmino was at the receiving end of the deliveries here for Brazil and relished the opportunities presented to him.

Roberto Firmino has more home goals for Brazil today than Premier League goals in his last 22 matches at Anfield 😅 pic.twitter.com/koXPxygDAC — Goal (@goal) October 10, 2020

This was the first time he struck twice for Brazil in a match, and although both his goals came through simple finishing, it shows how deadly he can be if given proper service. Hopefully, this will soon reignite Firmino's scoring touch for the Reds too.

#4. Coutinho continues his bright start to the season

Coutinho's 2020/21 season is off to a bang

While Firmino was struggling to get off in the new campaign, his ex-Liverpool teammate Philipe Coutinho has started his second spell with Barcelona on a highly positive note.

He's already contributed three goals from the opening three games - scoring once and assisting twice, and now took that form onto the international stage too with a stellar performance.

The 'Little Magician' was heavily involved in the proceedings throughout, directly running at defenders and linking up brilliantly with Neymar and Firmino as Brazil ran riot.

After forcing an own goal from Jose Carrasco in the second half with a sublime cross, he scored from a rare headed finish for Brazil in the 73rd minute to put the final nail in Bolivia's coffin.