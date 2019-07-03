Brazil-Argentina: All-time combined XI

Brazil and Argentina are the two most successful South American sides in World Football

Brazil and Argentina rekindled there age-old rivalry with a scintillating showpiece semi-final today in the Copa America, with the Selecao edging the match 2-0 thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino.

The rivalry between South America's two most successful nations is as old as the game itself, with the first recorded encounter between them taking place way back in 1914. Since then, the Selecao and the Albiceleste have played each other 110 times, with Brazil edging the head-to-head record with 46 wins to Argentina 39, with 25 games having ended in draws.

Brazil are the more successful side when it comes to World Cups, having won a record 5 titles compared to Argentina's 2. The Albiceleste however, have the edge when it comes to Copa America title, with 14 victories to their name compared to Brazil's 8.

Let us see who will make it to an all-time combined XI of the two football-mad nations.

Goalkeeper-Claudio Taffarel (Brazil 1988-1998)

Taffarel was virtually unbeatable in goal for Brazil at the 1994 World Cup

Brazil's goalkeeping legend and goalkeeping coach of the current Selecao squad, Claudio Taffarel is the first name on the list. The former Parma and Galatasaray shot-stopper was virtually unbeatable in the 1994 FIFA World Cup as an unfancied Brazil side raced to the title with a defensive team.

In a famous final against Italy that went into a penalty shootout, Taffarel famously saved the 5th Italian penalty from Daniele Massaro and ensured the Selecao pipped the Azzurri 3-2 to lift the World Cup title.

The legend has an astonishing 52 clean sheets in 101 appearances for Brazil and has set high standards for Liverpool's Alisson and Manchester City's Ederson to look up to.

Honourable Mentions: Marcos (Brazil 1999-2005), Ubaldo Fillol (Argentina 1974-1985)

Centre-Back-Daniel Passarella (Argentina 1976-1986)

Daniel Passarella with the 1978 FIFA World Cup trophy

The captain and inspiration behind the 1978 FIFA World Cup winning Argentina squad, Passarella is remembered as a rock-solid centre back with an eye for building up play from the back.

Under his leadership, the Albicelester conceded just 4 goals in 7 games and overwhelmed a star-studded Netherlands side headlined by Johan Neeskens 3-1 in the final to lift the nation's first FIFA World Cup title.

Honourable Mentions: Lucio (Brazil 2000-2011), Walter Samuel (1999-2010)

Centre-Back-Hilderaldo Bellini (Brazil 1957-1966)

Hilderaldo Bellini after winning the 1958 FIFA World Cup title

The captain of the 1958 FIFA World Cup winning Brazil squad, Hilderaldo Bellini lead the Selecao to their first ever World Cup triumph, healing the wounds of countless Brazilians left heartbroken after the disastrous final loss in the 1950 World Cup.

Lead by a steadfast defence spearheaded by Bellini, Brazil raced to the title in 1958, inspired by the supreme talents of a an emerging 17-year-old Pele. The Selecao did not concede a single goal till the semi-final and maintained an impressive defensive record of 4 goals let in from 6 games in the tournament.

Bellini was honoured with a statue right at the entrance of the iconic Maracana stadium in Rio da Janeiro, depicting him lifting the 1958 World Cup trophy

Honourable Mentions: Jose Luis Brown (Argentina 1983-1989), Aldair (Brazil 1989-2000)

