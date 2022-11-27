Brazil handed surprise Neymar fitness update at FIFA World Cup - Reports

Brazil have been handed hope that Neymar Jr. could be available for their 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage clash against Cameroon on Friday (2 December).

This would still mean the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward misses the World Cup group-stage clash against Switzerland on 28 November. But if they don't beat the Swiss, then his presence could be vital for manager Tite against the African nation.

Brazil won their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Serbia by a 2-0 margin, with Richarlison scoring two goals in the second half. Neymar being substituted in the 80th minute was the only dampener on their day, and it was later revealed he had a swollen ankle.

Initial reports claimed Neymar would miss Brazil's two remaining group-stage games. But Globo (h/t @BrasilEdition) states that he could be fit to take the field against Cameroon.

The PSG attacker had suffered a vertebral fracture against Colombia in the 2014 FIFA World Cup quarter-final, missing the semi-final as a result. The Selecao Canarinho were battered 7-1 by Germany, which led many to wonder if the scoreline would have been the same had Neymar played.

Tite, meanwhile, could field Antony instead of the PSG playmaker against the Swiss - the player who replaced him against Serbia with 10 minutes to go. He also has Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus on the bench in attack.

Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup hero recalls feeling 'like a King' after wearing Neymar's No. 10 at Olympics

Richarlison's brace was enough to hand Brazil the perfect start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The Tottenham Hotspur star is no stranger to scoring for the national team. He has scored a total of 19 goals in 39 appearances (excluding Olympic appearances) for the senior Brazilian team and was the top-scorer at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

He scored five times in the competition as Brazil retained their Olympic Gold medal. Recalling the time he wore the No. 10 jersey in Tokyo, the former Everton forward told Olympics.com:

"I was really happy, I discovered in the final that I was top scorer, my first time as top scorer. And like I said, the number 10 shirt of Pele, Neymar, Ronaldinho, I felt like a king because they gave me the number 10 and I finished up as top scorer, just as people expect to seeing from the Brazil No.10.

Richarlison added:

"I arrived (In Tokyo) feeling light and loose and played my best football... It was a dream come true."

