Brazil 1-0 Peru: Brazil Player ratings as Lucas Paqueta strikes again to propel the Selecao into the finals | Copa America 2021

Brazil reached their second consecutive Copa America final after beating Peru 1-0 in Rio as they edged a step closer to retaining their title.

Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal of the match for the Selecao, finishing from inside the box after being found by Neymar. They will now face either Argentina or Colombia in the summit clash on Saturday (July 10).

The holders were in cruise control from the get-go and dominated possession. They created the better chances among the teams as well, with Peru rarely carving out an opening at the other end throughout the match.

However, La Blanquirroja did create one excellent chance. Yoshimar Yotun sent in a dangerous cross which was headed narrowly wide of the post by Alexander Callens in the 81st minute. It was Peru's best bet at grabbing a late equalizer, but they failed to take it.

5 - Tite has the fifth best winning percentage among coaches with at least ten games in Copa América history (75%, 9/12). Pedigree. pic.twitter.com/vMrYiB2Q3q — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) July 6, 2021

Tite's side can now dream of back-to-back Copa titles when they play at the Maracana on 10th July. Peru, meanwhile, will be in action a day earlier in the third-place play-offs against the losing team from the other semi-final.

Here are the player ratings for Brazil:

Ederson Moraes - 7/10

Brazil's custodian had an extremely easy outing. With Peru rarely threatening him or his defence, he might as well have cooked up a barbeque in goal.

Danilo - 7/10

Danilo made up for his lack of attacking influence by running a taut ship at the back, registering four clearances and interceptions apiece.

Marquinhos - 7/10

The 26-year-old was largely unchallenged. As a result, Marquinhos often charged out of defence to get the ball forward. He completed 89% of his 55 attempted passes.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

The Brazil captain was on hand to clear crosses from Peru and won all six of his ground duels. Silva also made four tackles and won two fouls.

Renan Lodi - 7/10

Peru struggled to keep up with his dribbling skills as Lodi often drove forward and linked up well with Brazil's attackers. He completed 89.5% of his attempted passes.

Casemiro - 8/10

Casemiro was at the heart of everything good that stemmed from Brazil. He made two tackles, registered one key pass and completed nearly 76% of his passes.

Fred - 7.5/10

It was another resounding performance from the Manchester United star, who played a key role in midfield by repeatedly obstructing Peru. Fred made four interceptions and tackles apiece, in addition to completing 86% of his passes.

Everton - 7/10

Everton wasn't a direct threat to Peru but laid two key passes, won a foul and also looked dangerous off the ball. He helped out defensively as well, recording three tackles.

Lucas Paqueta - 9/10

He followed up his goal versus Chile with a match-winner tonight. The 23-year-old is seriously turning into a key figure for Brazil. Paqueta also made five tackles, registered three key passes and completed 82.4% of his passes. Brazil will be sweating over the injury that led to him being substituted late on.

2 - Lucas Paquetá has scored in back-to-back appearances for Brazil in all competitions for the first time in his career. Protagonist. pic.twitter.com/3Fa3Id3199 — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) July 5, 2021

Neymar - 8.5/10

His amazing 2021 Copa America campaign continued with another assist. Neymar kept twisting the Peruvian defense inside out with his trickery. The PSG forward registered two key passes, won three fouls and completed 87% of his passes.

2019: Neymar misses Brazil's Copa America title run due to an ankle injury



2021: Neymar has been involved in five goals so far and has led Brazil back to the Copa America final



Coming up big for his home country 👏 pic.twitter.com/9snkMrI65D — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 6, 2021

Richarlison - 7.5/10

Richarlison saw a good effort saved by the Peruvian goalkeeper in the first-half. He often linked up to devastating effect with Neymar, creating one big chance and recording two key passes. Richarlison was also fouled a game-high four times.

🔎 | FOCUS



Richarlison had a strong match against Peru tonight:



⏱️ 85' played

👌 45 touches

🥅 3 shots/2 on target

🎯 1 big chance created

🔑 2 key passes

💨 3/3 succ. dribbles

⚔️ 11/12 duels won (most)

🤕 4 fouls suffered (most)

📈 7.6 SofaScore rating#BRAxPER #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/ahgd0g8R65 — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) July 6, 2021

Brazil Substitutes

Eder Militao - 5/10

Militao replaced Lodi in the 85th minute to help Brazil see the game out. The Real Madrid defender made sure there wasn't any late comeback from Peru.

Fabinho - 5/10

Fabinho replaced Fred in the 85th minute. He was strong on the ball and had enough time to register a tackle.

Everton Ribeiro - 6/10

The 32-year-old came on in the 70th minute, replacing Everton. Ribeiro worked hard in midfield to keep the ball moving.

Vinicius Junior - 5/10

He struggled to get himself involved in any way after replacing Richarlison in the 85th minute.

Douglas Luiz - N/A

Luiz came on way too late to create an impact. He did not appear to be a planned substitution either, but was brought on to replace the injured Lucas Paqueta in stoppage time.

