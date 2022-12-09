Brazil predicted XI against Croatia | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Record five-time world champions Brazil will go toe-to-toe with a gritty Croatia for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals on Friday evening (9 December). The clash at the Education City Stadium will mark Brazil’s third meeting with Croatia at the FIFA World Cup. Canarinho beat the European nation in their two previous World Cup meetings, securing a 1-0 win in 2006 and a 3-1 victory in 2014.
Tite’s men are coming into the showdown on the back of a picturesque 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16. Croatia, on the other hand, overcame Japan 3-1 on penalties (1-1 at the end of extra time) in their last-16 clash.
Form and legacy are firmly in Selecao’s favor, but football has a knack for springing up surprises. Here is the star-studded lineup Tite could pick to dismantle Croatia and avoid another massive upset at the 2022 FIFA World Cup:
Goalkeeper: Alisson
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been Tite’s undisputed first-choice at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has looked confident under the bar, led his defense with authority, and popped up with important saves when needed.
The Brazil no. 1 made five saves in the 4-1 victory over South Korea. He could be in for a busier night against Croatia on Friday.
Right-back: Eder Militao
Naturally a center-back, Eder Militao was deployed on the right side of Brazil’s four-man backline in matches against Switzerland and South Korea. With Danilo set to operate as a left-back against Croatia, Militao is once again expected to take his place on the right.
Militao is not nearly as offensively-gifted as Dani Alves, but his endless stamina and defensive acumen should help him edge the veteran out.
Center-back: Thiago Silva
Brazil’s undisputed captain Thiago Silva has been in excellent form at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His best display so far has come against South Korea in the round of 16. Not only was he rock solid at the back against the Asians, but he also showcased his understated ball-playing ability by assisting Richarlison’s goal.
The Chelsea man is also a threat from set pieces and is expected to put pressure on Croatia every chance he gets.
Center-back: Marquinhos
Like his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate, Marquinhos has also been near-spotless at the Qatar World Cup. The formidable center-back has made smart interceptions, always looked to deliver long balls from deep, and has been a handful in the opposition box.
If he can remain on the same wavelength as his partner Silva, Croatia could have a mighty difficult time breaching the Brazilian rearguard.
Left-back: Danilo
With Alex Sandro still recovering from a hip problem, Danilo is expected to be deployed on the left side of Brazil’s defensive line. The Juventus man does not seem confident going forward as a left-back, which brings down the Selecao’s offensive threat.
However, he makes up for it by securely holding the fort when his teammates go on an adventure. Danilo must bring his A-game to keep the quick-footed Andrej Kramaric at bay on Friday evening.
Central midfield: Lucas Paqueta
Lucas Paqueta was one of Brazil’s best players in their 4-1 win over South Korea on 5 December. The West Ham United midfielder not only scored an excellent goal in the 36th minute but also showcased his creative side, creating three chances.
Paqueta will need to strike the perfect balance between attack and defense to get the better of the experienced Croatian midfield on Friday.
Central midfield: Casemiro
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro scored a stunning half-volley to take Canarinho to a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Group G rivals Switzerland. He has not found the back of the net in the last two matches but has impressed with his distribution and ability to recover the ball.
Against South Korea, Casemiro played eight passes into the final third, made six recoveries, and delivered five accurate long balls. His battle with former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric could have a heavy bearing on the outcome of the game.
Right-wing: Raphinha
Despite not scoring or assisting yet in Qatar, Raphinha has been one of Brazil’s best players. His mazy runs, the burst of pace, and ability to beat defenders one-on-one have come in incredibly handy, and he’s once again set to play a key role against Croatia.
In the round of 16, Raphinha created two big chances, delivered two accurate long balls, and made three interceptions. Another performance of such quality could give the five-time world champions a leg up against Modric’s Croatia.
Attacking midfield: Neymar
Recovering from a nasty ankle injury, Neymar started and scored in the 4-1 win over South Korea on 5 December. The PSG man coolly converted a 13th-minute penalty against the Koreans, leaving the keeper rooted to the spot as he rolled the ball to the right.
Neymar also split the defense open time and time again with his visionary passing, creating two chances and playing seven passes into the final third. Croatia will have to work overtime to keep him from making a similar impact in the quarter-finals.
Left-wing: Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has won plaudits for his performances at his first FIFA World Cup. The jet-heeled left-winger has scored once and provided two assists in three matches so far and is set to serve as Selecao’s creative outlet against Croatia.
In his last outing, the winger chipped the ball over the head of the South Korean defense to give his side the lead in the seventh minute. Then in the 36th minute, he spotted Paqueta’s run through the middle and laid the ball into his path for him to finish on the half-volley. It will be interesting to see how Croatia go about coping with the in-form youngster in the quarters.
Striker: Richarlison
Scoring three goals in three outings, Richarlison has emerged as Brazil’s top scorer at the Qatar World Cup. Against South Korea, he finished off a brilliant team goal to put his side 3-0 up.
Richarlison won the ball just outside the penalty area and passed it to Marquinhos, who then found Silva with a short pass. The center-back spotted Richarlison’s run through the middle and assisted him with an inch-perfect through ball.
Richarlison does not take too many touches, but his finishing has been lethal. Croatia must make sure the Tottenham Hotspur ace does not get shooting space in and around the box on Friday.
